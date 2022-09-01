An update on our friend and colleague Hub Arkush
Updated 9/1/2022 8:49 PM
In mid-August, Hub Arkush suffered a medical emergency while leaving Halas Hall following his coverage of Chicago Bears training camp.
Hub has since remained hospitalized. We continue to hope and pray that Hub will make a full recovery, but it will take time to navigate the long road ahead.
Many of you have noticed Hub's absence and have reached out. We are incredibly grateful for your support and well wishes. A heartfelt thank you to everyone.
The Arkush family has requested privacy during this difficult time. We will provide updates when appropriate.
We know you can't wait to talk football with Hub again. Neither can we.
