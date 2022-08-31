'You are just praying for him': Sox manager La Russa out indefinitely

Before Wednesday night's game against the Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field, the White Sox still had their fingers crossed in regards to manager Tony La Russa.

"We were trying to talk about it, trying to figure out what was going on," Sox outfielder Andrew Vaughn said. "They mentioned a few things, maybe his heart, something like that. Just health. Pretty scary."

An hour before Tuesday night's 9-7 loss to Kansas City, the White Sox announced La Russa would not be managing at the direction of his doctors.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Sox said the 77-year-old Hall of Famer had a medical evaluation in Chicago earlier in the day and is scheduled to have additional testing in Arizona by his personal physicians over the next few days.

La Russa flew to Phoenix Wednesday night and is going to be away from the White Sox for an indefinite period of time.

Bench coach Miguel Cairo, who is the Sox's acting manager, talked to La Russa before he left.

"He said he was fine, he was feeling fine," Cairo said. "He just has to make sure, he has to follow the tests because his doctor's over there in Arizona so he's got to fly back."

According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, La Russa is going to be checked out Thursday by heart specialists at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix.

"First and foremost, prayers up for him," outfielder Gavin Sheets said. "You are just praying for him, praying for a quick recovery. You know, we didn't really know what was going on. Obviously, it was a last-minute thing. I found out over social media.

"There was some chatter in the clubhouse of what was going on, but yeah, just praying for him."

Cairo said the entire organization is hoping to have a better idea of how La Russa is doing in the coming days.

Before Tuesday's game, La Russa met with the media and was on the field talking to general manager Rick Hahn before batting practice.

Then, he was gone.

"It was best for him to relax and be calm and do the test today," Cairo said. "He was ready for the game. Believe me, he's always ready. He was fine yesterday. We talked, everything, he was feeling fine.

"I talked to him today, he was fine. His doctor is in Arizona, they have all the info about his medicals and we will know later in the week, later this week what is going on."

La Russa has taken the brunt of the blame for the White Sox's disappointing season, but personal health trumps baseball.

"I understand that we want to compete and win and prepare and do the best that we can, that's what we get paid to do," Sox relief pitcher Kendall Graveman said. "But at the end of the day, there's stuff that I feel is vital and way more important than playing the game of baseball. He needs to go be with his family and take care of himself in the moment.

"I am uncertain what's going on with the details, but hopefully we'll hear more in the future and it's all good news going for him."