La Russa misses Tuesday's Sox game, will undergo medical testing Wednesday

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa looks to the field from the dugout before the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Chicago, Friday, June 10, 2022. Associated Press

White Sox manager Tony La Russa was in the dugout before Tuesday night's game against the Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field.

He took questions from the media like any other game day, and La Russa was on the field talking with general manager Rick Hahn during batting practice.

An hour before first pitch, the Sox announced the 77-year-old Hall of Famer was not managing Tuesday's game at the direction of his doctors.

La Russa is scheduled to undergo further medical testing Wednesday in Chicago.

Bench coach Miguel Cairo managed the White Sox in the first of three games against Kansas City.

Cairo was acting manager in place of La Russa twice last season, including the Field of Dreams game in Iowa.

The Sox are hoping to have an update on La Russa before Wednesday's game vs. the Royals.