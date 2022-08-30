Bears set initial 53-man roster for 2022 after cutdown deadline
The Bears trimmed their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday.
In order to do so, they cut more than 20 players this week.
This is the first roster that general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus have built together. They can still make changes and additions in the coming days. Numerous players will hit the waiver wire after being released by other teams.
Additionally, veterans with four years of experience or more will automatically hit free agency after being cut.
Below is the Bears' initial 53-man roster, as of Tuesday afternoon.
Quarterback
Justin Fields
Trevor Siemian
Running back
Tristan Ebner
Khalil Herbert
David Montgomery
Fullback
Khari Blasingame
Jake Tonges
Wide receiver
N'Keal Harry
Velus Jones Jr.
Darnell Mooney
Dante Pettis
Byron Pringle
Tajae Sharpe
Equanimeous St. Brown
Tight end
Ryan Griffin
Cole Kmet
Offensive line
Larry Borom
Ja'Tyre Carter
Teven Jenkins
Braxton Jones
Sam Mustipher
Lucas Patrick
Riley Reiff
Zachary Thomas
Cody Whitehair
Defensive line
Angelo Blackson
Trevis Gipson
Justin Jones
Al-Quadin Muhammad
Mike Pennel Jr.
Robert Quinn
Dominique Robinson
Khyiris Tonga
Linebacker
Matthew Adams
Caleb Johnson
Nicholas Morrow
Jack Sanborn
Roquan Smith
Joe Thomas
Defensive back
Jaquan Brisker
Dane Cruikshank
Kyler Gordon
Elijah Hicks
DeAndre Houston-Carson
Eddie Jackson
Lamar Jackson
Jaylon Johnson
Jaylon Jones
Duke Shelley
Kindle Vildor
Special teams
Trenton Gill (P)
Cairo Santos (K)
Patrick Scales (LS)