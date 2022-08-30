Bears set initial 53-man roster for 2022 after cutdown deadline

The Bears trimmed their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday.

In order to do so, they cut more than 20 players this week.

This is the first roster that general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus have built together. They can still make changes and additions in the coming days. Numerous players will hit the waiver wire after being released by other teams.

Additionally, veterans with four years of experience or more will automatically hit free agency after being cut.

Below is the Bears' initial 53-man roster, as of Tuesday afternoon.

Quarterback

Justin Fields

Trevor Siemian

Running back

Tristan Ebner

Khalil Herbert

David Montgomery

Fullback

Khari Blasingame

Jake Tonges

Wide receiver

N'Keal Harry

Velus Jones Jr.

Darnell Mooney

Dante Pettis

Byron Pringle

Tajae Sharpe

Equanimeous St. Brown

Tight end

Ryan Griffin

Cole Kmet

Offensive line

Larry Borom

Ja'Tyre Carter

Teven Jenkins

Braxton Jones

Sam Mustipher

Lucas Patrick

Riley Reiff

Zachary Thomas

Cody Whitehair

Defensive line

Angelo Blackson

Trevis Gipson

Justin Jones

Al-Quadin Muhammad

Mike Pennel Jr.

Robert Quinn

Dominique Robinson

Khyiris Tonga

Linebacker

Matthew Adams

Caleb Johnson

Nicholas Morrow

Jack Sanborn

Roquan Smith

Joe Thomas

Defensive back

Jaquan Brisker

Dane Cruikshank

Kyler Gordon

Elijah Hicks

DeAndre Houston-Carson

Eddie Jackson

Lamar Jackson

Jaylon Johnson

Jaylon Jones

Duke Shelley

Kindle Vildor

Special teams

Trenton Gill (P)

Cairo Santos (K)

Patrick Scales (LS)