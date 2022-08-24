Girls volleyball: Lake County season preview

Antioch

Coach: Greg Bruns (sixth year)

Last year's record: 20-13, 5-3 fourth in the NSC

Top returning players: Reagan Lippert (Sr, OH), Julianna Rettig (Sr, S/DS), Katie Timmer (Sr, MB), Nora Larson (Jr, OH)

Top new players: Ava Yeager (Jr. DS/L), Olivia Marcell (Jr, DS/L), Emma Crow (So, MB), Brynn Glauser (OH/RS, Jr)

Worth noting: Larson was a key attacker for Bruns' offense last fall, collecting 157 kills in an all-conference campaign. Running the offense in her second year as a setter will be Rettig. Yeager, defensive specialist, is the daughter of Lakes coach Sarah Yeager. "So that will be interesting when we play Lakes," Bruns said.

Carmel

Coach: David Pazely (12 year)

Last year's record: 21-6, 2-5 in the ESCC

Top returning players: Abby Blanchette (5-8, Sr., OH), Isa Swiatkowski (5-5, Jr., L), Bella Lucero (5-6, Jr., DS)

Top newcomers: Jordan Wood (6-4, Sr., MH), Abbey Sullivan (6-0, Jr., MH), Claire Parker (5-10, Jr, S)

Worth noting: Despite their youth (only three returning players), Pazely says the Corsairs have great team chemistry and the squad is hungry to prove themselves. "I am excited to see how the team develops over the season," Pazely said. "A few players will be in unfamiliar positions but they have the skill and volleyball IQ to make an impact and help the team be successful. A couple goals we always set each year is to win at least one of the tournaments we play in and win a regional championship." One of the newcomers to the team is Michigan State basketball recruit Wood, who helped lead the Corsairs girls basketball team to the Class 3A title last winter. "Jordan Wood is trying competitive volleyball for the first time," said Pazely. "She is an incredible athlete and has been heavily recruited for basketball even before starting high school. She feels she now has the freedom to enjoy her senior year and has always wanted to give volleyball a try. In just a few training sessions she put together the skills needed to play as a middle and her impact defensively was immediate. I know that with time she will also improve as a hitter while she learns the ins and outs of how to transition and read the game. Jordan is more than just a tall athlete, she is a competitor and brings a champion's mindset to everything she does. She's also a great leader and her confidence is something that will elevate this year's squad. Jordan's potential is so high and so is this team's." Last year, the Corsairs were second at the Grayslake Central Ram Slam and Silver bracket winners at the Maine West Pumpkin tournament.

Grayslake Central

Coach: Arian Colton (third year)

Last year's record: 23-13, 6-1, NLCC Conference Co-Champions

Top returnees: Ella Tews (6-0 Sr. MH), Maddy Monahan (5-7 Sr. S), Karolina Pintinas (5-10, Sr. OH)

Top newcomers: Mallory Wachter (6-0. So. OH)

Worth noting: Colton is excited to have a healthy mix of returning varsity players and underclassmen. "We are expecting to see some of our freshmen and sophomores make significant contributions," she said. "Coming off a strong season last year, we are expecting this group to continue with that momentum and battle for a conference championship again."

Grayslake North

Coach: Jim Sarver (9th year)

Last year's record: 17-18, 6-1, NLCC Conference Co-Champions

Top returning players: Anneke Holm (Sr., S), Tess Buckley (Sr., OH), Jeana Roscoe (Jr., S), Maddie Von Allman (Jr., OH), Morgan Nielsen (Jr., MH)

Top new players: Macie Ahmer (Jr., L), Emily Owen (Jr., MH)

Worth noting: Holm returns after an all-conference season as a junior. The Knights are two-time defending NLCC conference champs. They return both setters (Holm and Von Allman) along with a dominant 6-1 middle hitter (Nielsen) and an excellent defensive core.

Lakes

Coach: Sarah Yeager (3rd year)

Last year's record: 26-13, 5-2, second in the NCLL

Top returnees: Katie Mercure (5-9, Jr., S), Jillian Ellenwood (5-7, Jr., OH), Riley Bell-Nance (5-9, So., MB)

Top newcomers: Katie Lage (5-6, Jr., OH), Kylie Ledyard (5-9, Jr., MB), Lanie Russo (5-2, Jr., Lib/DS)

Worth noting: The Eagles advanced to the Sweet Sixteen last fall. "We are excited to get back in the gym," Yeager said. "These athletes are committed to working hard and holding themselves and each other accountable both on and off the court. This mindset will be the key to our success this season."

Libertyville

Coach: Greg Loika (13th year)

Last year's record: 23-14, 6-1 NSC conference champion

Top returning players: Keira Kasten (Sr. OH), Ashely Branford (Sr. MB), Margot Kaufman (Sr. RS), Macy Schaffnit (Sr. DS), Jaimie Marquardt (Jr. S), Hannah Fleming (Jr. OH)

Worth noting: The Wildcats are looking forward to competing for the first time since 2019 in the Effingham Crossroads. They finished last season by winning 20 of their last 26 matches after starting the season at 3-8. The Wildcats lost in the regional final to Barrington, which went on to finish third in the state. "We're looking to build on that last-season success when we start this fall." Loika said.

Mundelein

Coach: Calaeb Campbell (first year)

Last year's record: 3-30, 2-5, sixth in the NSC

Top returning players: Josilyn Wadas (Jr. MB/OH), Isabella Feijoo (Sr., Lib/DS), Skylar Brown (Jr., S)

Worth noting: Wadas (1.2 kills/set .129 hitting percent, 47 total blocks), Feijoo (4.0 digs/set, 273 total digs) and Brown (2.1 assist/set, 152 total assists 36 aces) return from a year ago. And Campbell, who has coached in the Division I and II collegiate ranks the last seven years, feels his sophomore class has a lot of talent. "In this new era of Mustang volleyball, I truly feel there is a great deal of talent and I'm eager to see Mundelein volleyball be taken to the next level. I am excited to see what we can continue to grow inside the foundation that is here at Mundelein. Mustang volleyball has a bright future and the student-athletes are bought into the culture we are establishing."

Stevenson

Coach: Tim Crow (21st year)

Last year's record: 25-12, 5-2, 3rd place

Top returning players: Allison Katnibikov (Sr, RS), Brynn Smith (Jr. OH), Mija Jegers (Jr. OH), Sasha Evenko (Sr. MH), Abby Minin Sr. S),) Ania Waszynska (Sr. RS/OH)

Top new players: Rachel Shin (Jr. S), Ava Wysocki (So. RS), Alice Birtig (Jr. L/OH), Madison Kennedy (Jr. OH), Nicole Karagonov (Jr, MH), Teagon Ohlwein (Sr. L), Bridget Restis (Jr., L), Adiana Voshtina (Jr. MH), Cayla Weisner (Jr. MH)

Worth noting: Stevenson returns five players from its starting rotation last season. Crow has seven players who are 6 foot. "We have a solid group of seniors returning, an extremely athletic and talented junior class, and a dynamic sophomore. We look forward to our challenging schedule and getting better every day," Crow said.

Vernon Hills

Coach: Chris Curry (third season)

Last year's record: 19-17, 4-6, fourth in the CSL North

Top returning players: Ellen Amjadi (Sr. L), Alexa Cieslinski (Sr. RS), Maya Raval (Jr. S), Peyton Self (Sr. OH), Caylie Zahniow (Jr. OH), Ashely Harrington (Sr. DS)

Top newcomers: Sonia Bondar (Sr. OH)

Worth noting: Every girl who Curry had on the floor in Vernon Hills' last match of the 2021 season returns this fall. "We were a young team in a lot of ways last year, and sometimes that inexperience caught up to us," said Curry, who is in his 22nd year as the school's boys volleyball coach. "But with so many girls back, more experienced and stronger than a year ago, and with some nice additions, we're pretty excited to get this season started." Amjadi and Cieslinski will be starting for the fourth straight season. "They've seen it all, and that's an incredibly valuable resource for the team," Crow said. Amjadi is second all time at Vernon Hills with 736 career digs despite a COVID-shortened sophomore season. She is third in aces. Cieslinski is seventh all time with 375 career kills.

Warren

Coach: Yun Chen (third year)

Last year's record: 23-15, 5-2, third in the NSC

Top returning players: Gabrielle Brewer (Sr. S), Delaney Coombes (Sr. MH), Lauren Gilbert (Sr., DS), Lindsay Goldman (Sr. L), Lauren Shaw (Sr. OH), Lillie Zickert (SR. L), Ruth Ziegler (Jr., MH)

Top newcomers: Dyllian Mahnke (Sr. OH/RS), Margaret Carruthers (Jr. MH), Sarah Cretors (Jr. MH/RS), Madison Wojdyla (Jr. S), Lauren Schilz (So. OH), Ciani Williams (So. MH), Kaitlyn Ide (Fr. OH/DS), Madelyn Ide (Fr. S/DS)

Worth noting: "We have a great group of young ladies on the varsity team," Chen said. "They all have been working hard during the off-season. Seniors are doing a great job of setting the tone for the entire volleyball program. The young ladies are competing with each other every day to improve as individuals and as a team."