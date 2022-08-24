 

Girls volleyball / Top 20

  • Kira Hutson is back at Metea Valley after helping the Mustangs win last year's Class 4A state title. Metea Valley is once again expected to be one of the area's top teams.

      Kira Hutson is back at Metea Valley after helping the Mustangs win last year's Class 4A state title. Metea Valley is once again expected to be one of the area's top teams. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

 
Girls volleyball

1. Barrington 34-8 Third in Class 4A last year with skill back

2. Willowbrook 37-2 Six starters return

3. Huntley 28-12 Four Division I commits

4. Metea Valley 40-2 Hutson back for Class 4A state champs

5. Benet 32-6 Seven state trophies in last 14 years

6. St. Viator 33-6 Valera one of several key players back

7. Montini 40-1 Memphis recruit Heatherly leads 2A champs

8. WW South 28-11 Tigers are tall -- and talented

9. Hersey 30-8 New era begins without Lill (1,046 wins)

10. Glenbard West 26-12 Won York's summer league

11. St. Charles North 23-14 Libero Scherer committed to Maryland

12. Stevenson 25-12 Returns five from last year's rotation

13. Naperville North 26-10 Huskies 2nd last year in DVC

14. IC Catholic Prep 30-8 OH Falduto committed to Penn State

15. Libertyville 23-14 Finished last year on a roll

16. St. Francis 24-14 Ten losses in three sets last year

17. Maine West 22-11 Won Central Suburban North

18. Carmel 21-6 Adds basketball standout Wood

19. West Chicago 25-8 Bell takes over as coach

20. Fremd 37-3 Lost 14 seniors, four Division I players

Others to watch: Warren 23-15, St. Charles East 17-17, Kaneland 34-4, Grayslake Central 23-13, Cary-Grove 21-16, Hinsdale Central 21-14, Downers Grove North 21-17, Antioch 20-13, Burlington Central 22-16

