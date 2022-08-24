Girls volleyball / Top 20

Girls volleyball

Team Comment

1. Barrington 34-8 Third in Class 4A last year with skill back

2. Willowbrook 37-2 Six starters return

3. Huntley 28-12 Four Division I commits

4. Metea Valley 40-2 Hutson back for Class 4A state champs

5. Benet 32-6 Seven state trophies in last 14 years

6. St. Viator 33-6 Valera one of several key players back

7. Montini 40-1 Memphis recruit Heatherly leads 2A champs

8. WW South 28-11 Tigers are tall -- and talented

9. Hersey 30-8 New era begins without Lill (1,046 wins)

10. Glenbard West 26-12 Won York's summer league

11. St. Charles North 23-14 Libero Scherer committed to Maryland

12. Stevenson 25-12 Returns five from last year's rotation

13. Naperville North 26-10 Huskies 2nd last year in DVC

14. IC Catholic Prep 30-8 OH Falduto committed to Penn State

15. Libertyville 23-14 Finished last year on a roll

16. St. Francis 24-14 Ten losses in three sets last year

17. Maine West 22-11 Won Central Suburban North

18. Carmel 21-6 Adds basketball standout Wood

19. West Chicago 25-8 Bell takes over as coach

20. Fremd 37-3 Lost 14 seniors, four Division I players

Others to watch: Warren 23-15, St. Charles East 17-17, Kaneland 34-4, Grayslake Central 23-13, Cary-Grove 21-16, Hinsdale Central 21-14, Downers Grove North 21-17, Antioch 20-13, Burlington Central 22-16