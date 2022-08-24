Girls volleyball / Top 20
Girls volleyball
Team Comment
1. Barrington 34-8 Third in Class 4A last year with skill back
2. Willowbrook 37-2 Six starters return
3. Huntley 28-12 Four Division I commits
4. Metea Valley 40-2 Hutson back for Class 4A state champs
5. Benet 32-6 Seven state trophies in last 14 years
6. St. Viator 33-6 Valera one of several key players back
7. Montini 40-1 Memphis recruit Heatherly leads 2A champs
8. WW South 28-11 Tigers are tall -- and talented
9. Hersey 30-8 New era begins without Lill (1,046 wins)
10. Glenbard West 26-12 Won York's summer league
11. St. Charles North 23-14 Libero Scherer committed to Maryland
12. Stevenson 25-12 Returns five from last year's rotation
13. Naperville North 26-10 Huskies 2nd last year in DVC
14. IC Catholic Prep 30-8 OH Falduto committed to Penn State
15. Libertyville 23-14 Finished last year on a roll
16. St. Francis 24-14 Ten losses in three sets last year
17. Maine West 22-11 Won Central Suburban North
18. Carmel 21-6 Adds basketball standout Wood
19. West Chicago 25-8 Bell takes over as coach
20. Fremd 37-3 Lost 14 seniors, four Division I players
Others to watch: Warren 23-15, St. Charles East 17-17, Kaneland 34-4, Grayslake Central 23-13, Cary-Grove 21-16, Hinsdale Central 21-14, Downers Grove North 21-17, Antioch 20-13, Burlington Central 22-16