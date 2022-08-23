Boys soccer: Cook County season preview

Barrington

Coach: Scott Steib (24th season)

Last year: 16-4-2, 8-1-2 (2nd, MSL West, regional champs).

Top returning players: Seniors Mathew Klujian (D), Jack Peterson (F), Alex Hackney (GK), Iker Villagomez (GK); juniors Mattie Vitale (D), Adam Walocha (D-MF)

Outlook: The Broncos enjoyed a marvelous 2021 campaign which included a regional title until sent off by eventual 3A state runner-up Fremd in sectional play. Gone is a wonderful core of players, led by all-state MF Jeremiah Gascho. However, with the return of all-state candidate Mathew Klujian, the backline is where coach Scott Steib will lean on. "Defensively we have a very solid group in front of two highly capable of keepers, but we're inexperienced with just seven back from last year. But the leadership, chemistry, and character of the boys is terrific," says Steib, who is nearing 400 career victories.

Conant

Coach: Jason Franco (15th season)

Last year: 3-16-1, 1-10-0 (5th, MSL West)

Top returning players: Seniors Carson Belcher (F), Peter Cirbo (MF), Luis Dominguez (D), Kanau Takahashi (MF)

New faces to watch: Junior Sai Patel (F)

Outlook: The Cougars have had a rough go during the past couple of seasons, but coach Jason Franco sees brighter times are ahead for his club. "We are expecting to be significantly better in terms of quality of play and results, thanks in part to some very talented and experienced players who have helped push the training sessions to a high level of play," offers Franco.

Fremd

Coach: Steve Keller (25th season)

Last year: 21-3-1, 10-1-0, (MSL champs, 3A state runners-up)

Top returning players: Seniors Leo Akashi (F), Will Mayer (F), Kenan Mesic (F), Robby Remian (GK), Joey Rodino (MF), Zen Wang (F), Owen Winegar (MF)

New faces to watch: Seniors Ronan Allord (MF), Genki Wakayama (D), Cam Wiehe (D); junior Sean Akashi (MF)

Outlook: The Vikings lost plenty from their 3A state runner-up club that also won its ninth MSL crown along the way. The All-State duo of Eli Schoffstall and Demtri Vlahos plus all of its entire stingy backline is gone, but unfortunately for its league rivals, Steve Keller has plenty in reserve to inspire perhaps another deep run this fall. "This club should contend for the MSL title, and hopefully get itself together to make a playoff run later on," says Keller, who returns all-state keeper candidate, Robbie Remian.

Hoffman Estates

Coach: Sean Armstrong (5th season)

Last year: 6-13-2, 4-7-0 (3rd, MSL West)

Top returning players: Seniors Aron Barrios (MF), Peter Guzman (F), Ethan Knapp (MF), Connor Kurzynski (MF); junior Carlos Cotinieto (D)

New faces to watch: Seniors Gustavo Aguilar (GK), Jaime Murillo (D); sophomore Amer Sabic (D)

Outlook: The Hawks enjoyed their best finish in division play in recent memory when it fell just behind state powers Fremd and Barrington in the MSL West. "We had a great off-season program, and plenty of success in summer play, so we'll look to build from that going forward," says coach Sean Armstrong, who will count on all-MSL and all-sectional Connor Kurzynski to run the show in the middle of the park.

Palatine

Coach: Aaron Morris (1st season)

Last year: 2-13-3, 2-8-1 (4th, MSL West)

Top returning players: Seniors Isaac Lara, Jesus Leyva, Augustine Medina (GK), Liam Rhattigan, Dennis Valle Raude, Zach Sondergaard, Fabian Vargas; juniors Devin Ashby, Damien Drzewiecki, Andrew Kania, Jordan Mok, Karol Noga, Charlie Robiliar (GK), Karan Toor

Outlook: Aaron Morris has the unenviable job of taking over for Hall of Famer Willie Filian, who retired last season following a remarkable coaching and teaching career. "I cannot be Willie, nobody can, but what I can do is carry on the legacy he built, and put my own spin on (it). So I am obviously excited to represent our school and community, and I know the boys are as well," says Morris, who was a longtime assistant to Filian and will be joined by Charlie Gries, who was Filian's right-hand man for over 20 years.

Schaumburg

Coach: Eric Sorby (6th season)

Last year: 2-14-1, 1-11-0 (6th, MSL West)

Top returning players: Senior Anthony Bereza (MF), Rylan Williams (D); junior Ben Lainson (F)

New faces to watch: Juniors Eddie Montas (MF), Patrick Moskal (D); sophomore Brady Phelps (MF)

Outlook: Nowhere to go but up, and that's where Saxons coach Eric Sorby sees his club headed this fall. "We have a hungry group of players who are looking to improve on last season's overall record, and to surprise some of our competition," begins Sorby, who was captain of the 2013 DePaul University men's team. "This group is playing with high energy, and will be organized and disciplined, and there will be plenty of opportunities for players to step into leadership roles to help drive this team forward."

Buffalo Grove

Coach: Darren Llewellyn (5th season)

Last year: 7-11-3, 6-5-0 (5th, MSL East)

Top returning players: Seniors Sebastian Hernandez (F); juniors Dan Alfaro (D), Jorge Lopez Hernandez (MF); sophomore Dennis Likhovid (MF)

New faces to watch: Senior Lenny Rodriguez (F-MF); junior Alejandro Malagon (F)

Outlook: The 2021 Bison roster was filled with plenty of inexperience, which at times looked the part, and not so other times, according to coach Darren Llewellyn. "We're young again, but the attitude is positive, and I believe we'll grow as we work through our development, always playing with honor and integrity," says Llewellyn, who does have an outstanding three-year veteran in junior Danny Alfaro to count on.

Elk Grove

Coach: Alex Stavropoulos (6th season)

Last year: 14-3-4, 5-3-3 (4th, MSL East)

Top returning players: Seniors Patrick Mikina (F), Chris Gonzalez (MF); junior Jared Aguirre

New faces to watch: Senior Josh Torres (F); sophomore Armando Limon (D)

Outlook: It was a breakthrough season for the Grens who found themselves in the MSL East race until the very end en route to its highest win total (14) in years. "We have nine players back, all of whom were in our starting 11 at some point. And combine that with a talented group of new players, we should have a strong and highly competitive team this year," says coach Alex Stavropoulos, who with forward Patrick Mikina leading the way, might be a strong favorite in the MSL East.

Hersey

Coach: Mike Rusniak (5th season)

Last year: 10-8-1, 8-3-0, (MSL East champs)

Top returning players: Seniors Alex Ganekov (MF), Alex Masztak (D), Charlie Seig (MF), Charlie Shiffman (D); junior Danny Duray (F)

New Faces to Watch: Senior Oleg Tymovfi (F); juniors Joey Casey (D), Bart Ziomek (MF); freshmen Kiristian Kopacz (F).

Outlook: Mike Rusniak's men outlasted Prospect, Rolling Meadows and Elk Grove to lift its ninth division trophy in program history. "We will look to build off what helped us find success a year ago and play as a complete cohesive unity from front-to-back. And with a strong core of returning players who are extremely focused and have played a key role in establishing very competitive and intense training sessions, we'll be ready when the season begins," says the Huskies coach.

Prospect

Coach: Mike Andrews (7th season)

Last year: 11-6-2, 7-2-2 (2T, MSL East)

Top returning players: Seniors Nick Casaletto (D), Sam Heintz (D), Massimo Mho (F), Chris Morys (MF); sophomore Michael Casaletto (F)

New faces to watch: Senior Tymoteusz Czerwiec (D); junior Dimitriy Hutnyk (F)

Outlook: The Knights' relentless drive to lift the MSL East trophy ended on final day of the regular season. And one week later, the prep career of some of the best who have worn the blue shirt in recent memory also ended, including MSL East POY Alejandro Rider-Leiner and Rayn Novak. "We lost a lot of talent, but with captain Chris Morys, defenders Sam Heintz and Nick Cassaleto, and his brother (Michael) along with Massimo (Mho), we have a core of experienced guys, mixed in with newcomers that make us a competitive, positive and a hungry bunch who want to win," says coach Mike Andrews.

Rolling Meadows

Coach: Brett Olson (6th season) Last year: 12-4-3, 7-2-2 (2T, MSL East)

Top returning players: Seniors Oscar Chlopek (MF), Joe Salemi (MF); junior Brian Diaz Campos (MF); sophomore Marcell Okonski (GK)

New faces to watch: Seniors Paco Ramirez (MF-F), Matt Winkelman (MF); sophomores Alex Kociubunski (F-MF), Kalvin Lagunas (MF-D), Christian Jablonski (D)

Outlook: The Mustangs, who were right in the division race until the very end, lost all of their stingy backline in front of all-state keeper Ramon Orozco, in addition to two-time MF Gage Lockley. Despite this, Brett Olson remains cautiously optimistic in advance of the new campaign. "We're very encouraged from what we've seen from our younger players thus far. And along with that, we'll look to (Chlopek) and Diaz Campos to have big years in the middle of the pitch after great club seasons, as well as leaning on Joe Salemi to take the lead for us," says Olson.

Wheeling

Coach: Kevin Lennon (7th season)

Last year: 3-11-2, 3-8-1 (6th, MSL East)

Top returning players: Seniors Emmnual Delgado (D), Denilson Parra (D), Marko Stjepanovic (F); junior Rafael Aguilera (MF); sophomores Roger Cisneros (MF), Damian Feraru (D), Cesar Rangel (F)

New faces to watch: Sophomores Adrian Banuelos (MF), Adan Carillo (MF), Federico Moreno (MF), Diego Perez (F).

Outlook: The Wildcats slowly came around near the end of last season and would show the type of improvement to give coach Kevin Lennon reason to believe this fall will be better. "We have a strong sophomore class, many of which started as freshmen. And with the trio of Denilson Parra, Damian Feraru and Emmanuel Delgado all back to keep us organized along the back, there's no reason we cannot be more competitive this season," opines Lennon.

Leyden

Coach: Mark Valintis (16th season)

Last year: 9-10-2, 3-3-0 (4th, WSG)

Top returning players: Seniors Danny Guevara (F), Javier Solis (MF); junior Oliver Salgado (MF); sophomore Fabian Rodriguez (D)

New faces to watch: Junior Rafa Nozka (MF); sophomore Daniel Llanos (GK)

Outlook: Inexperience and a power outage in the final third sent Leyden to its first sub-. 500 season in years, but the highly respected coach Valintis sees better times ahead for his young men. "The freshmen and sophomore from last year have made a huge step forward. And with seven starters back, including our backline, which really come around toward the (end), that strength and experience will allow our attacking players the freedom to push forward and create chances," says Valintis, who figures perennial state power Morton is the team to beat.

Maine East

Coach: Jeff Bishop (6th season)

Last year: 6-7-3, 0-3-2 (6th, CSL-North)

Top returning players: Seniors Edgar Estrada (D), Joseph Vertino (F), Emin Zec (GK); junior Chris Domian (MF); sophomore Yousif Atia (MF)

New faces to watch: Sophomores Victor Cebula (D), Anar Munkhtur (D), Ethan Robles (MF)

Outlook: The Demons will look to catch reigning division champion Niles North with a team that is young and hungry to succeed according to coach Jeff Bishop. "We are moving the ball really well and making good progress at becoming a team, despite having so many new players who want to win and compete to the last whistle," says Bishop.

Maine South

Coach: Dan States (31st season)

Last year: 7-10-2, 0-5-0 (6th, CSLS)

Top returning players: Seniors Pawel Bochnia (F), Lucas Canetta (D), Nino Grimaldi (MF), Ethan Kasicki (D), Tahar El Metennani (MF)

New faces to watch: Seniors Dylon Tworek (GK), Jakub Wiktorczyk (GK); juniors Zach Malinsky (F), Sam Middendorf (D)

Outlook: The Hawks lost a good man in Stefan Iricanin (Purdue Fort Wayne), a two-time all-sectional midfielder. However, Dan States does have a solid nucleus of 12 returning players to build from. "This year's group does not have some of the standouts we had in recent memory. But there is much great depth, and we should be much stronger defensively. So if we can get out to a good start and stay away from the type of early season ending injuries we suffered, we'll be in good shape," says States, now in his 31st year.

Maine West

Coach: Alan Matan (17th season)

Last year: 6-9-3, 3-1-1 (2nd, CSL-North)

Top returning players: Seniors Nic Chavez (MF), Peter Ryt (D), Christian Vivar (MF)

New faces to watch: Sophomores Yulien Morgado (MF), Kacper Wolinski (MF)

Outlook: With 10 players back, and a solid group in the middle of the park, Alan Matan will look to make a statement in the CSL North division this fall. "We have a good set of players who work hard, have the desire to push each other, and have built some very good chemistry over the summer," says the Warriors coach.

St. Viator

Coach: Byron DeLeon (2nd year).

Last year: 5-11-0, 3-5-0 (T5, ESCC).

Top returning players: Seniors John Glasstetter (F-MF), Conor Giroux (F), Tyler Petrillo (F); junior Gabriel Glodz (MF).

New faces to watch: Seniors Kevin Eich (MF), Tyler Potenza (GK),; junior Tian-Tz (Benson) Tsai (F)

Outlook: After falling well below league leaders: Notre Dame, Benet Academy and St. Patrick, the mood around Lions camp is to erase a disappointing 2021 campaign, and to get back on top the table when all is said and done. "None of us were happy with the way we finished last season, (and) the guys have shown through hard work during the offseason that they are serious about winning conference, and more," admits coach Byron DeLeon, who adds his men are playing a style of soccer best suited to their skill and abilities.