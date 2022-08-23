Bad news all around: White Sox fall to Orioles, Kopech lands on IL

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease reacts between batters against the Baltimore Orioles during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 5-3.

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease heads to the dugout after being pulled for a reliever during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 5-3.

There was more bad news on Tuesday, which has been so White Sox this season.

Before opening a three-game series at Baltimore, the Sox placed starting pitcher Michael Kopech on the 15-day injured list with a left knee strain.

Taking the mound at Kansas City Monday even after feeling discomfort behind the knee as he was warming up, Kopech faced only four Royals hitters and was pulled without recording an out.

Things didn't get much better in the opener against the Orioles.

After jumping out to an early lead on Eloy Jimenez's 2-run homer off Baltimore starter Austin Voth in the first inning, the White Sox had to be feeling pretty good with ace Dylan Cease pitching.

Two things happened -- Cease was erratic in the bottom of the first, throwing 31 pitches while giving up a 3-run homer to Ryan Mountcastle.

Instead of picking Cease back up with more offense, the Sox went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position until pinch-hitter Andrew Vaughn came through with an RBI single in the seventh inning.

The White Sox left the bases loaded in the eighth, were 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position in the game, they stranded 13 runners and lost to Baltimore 5-3 at Camden Yards.

"Everybody's frustrated that you get guys on base and you can't get them home," manager Tony La Russa told reporters. "They started pressing and you can't force it in this game."

Now 62-61, the Sox have lost five of their last six.

After becoming the first major-league pitcher to allow 1 earned run or less in 14 straight starts, Cease slipped a bit against Justin Verlander and the Astros last week, giving up 3 runs in 5 innings.

The 26-year-old righty settled down after the first inning against the Orioles and wound up giving up 4 runs on 3 hits and 3 walks in 5⅓ innings, but the additional run support wasn't enough.

In the eighth inning, the White Sox loaded the bases the hard way. With two outs, Baltimore closer Felix Bautista hit Jimenez in the left elbow with a 102-mph fastball.

Jimenez was wearing a pad on the elbow, but he was in obvious pain after being drilled and had to leave the game.

Kopech is in his first full season as a starter and the Sox were already keeping a close eye on his workload.

Now, the right-hander is trying to take a positive view of being on the IL.

"I'm at a point where I've thrown a lot more than I threw last year," Kopech said. "I don't know if rest was inevitable but it was definitely being considered, so it's probably a good thing for me at this point. Come back and be somewhat fresh and help with this final push."

Tanner Banks was recalled from Class AAA Charlotte to replace Kopech and Davis Martin is expected to come up from Charlotte when Kopech's turn in the rotation comes up this weekend.

Banks came out of the bullpen and pitched a scoreless ninth inning against the Orioles.