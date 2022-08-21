Bears training camp: Offense, defense grades for Aug. 21

These grades are subjective and take into account many different factors. No two practices are the same. Some days the team will work on specific scenarios like the red zone or two-minute drill, while other days practice could be reduced to a simple walk-through. A good day or a bad day in training camp certainly won't make or break the season.

Offense: B-

The Bears continue to move forward with Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom in the starting lineup on the offensive line. The group has looked good with Braxton Jones at left tackle, Cody Whitehair at left guard, Sam Mustipher at center, Jenkins at right guard and Borom at right tackle. Veterans Riley Reiff and Michael Schofield have been with the second team. It has been a week now with that first-team grouping.

Running back David Montgomery appeared to be back to full participation in team drills after sitting out for several days last week. Montgomery looked good in the run game, especially when fullback Khari Blasingame was leading the way and in the screen game. Quarterback Justin Fields made a few nice plays with his legs.

Offensive star of the day: Darnell Mooney

Mooney beat everyone on the defense and caught a deep ball from Fields for a long touchdown. Safety Eddie Jackson was the closest defender but he couldn't quite recover quickly enough to deflect the pass.

Defense: B

Sunday's practice had some good and bad moments for the defense. Linebacker Nicholas Morrow caught an interception on a pass that was tipped by defensive tackle Angelo Blackson. There was a defensive breakdown in the secondary on Mooney's touchdown catch.

Roquan Smith continued his ramp-up phase, but he has not participated in team drills yet. Smith has returned to practice and plans to play out the final year of his contract. DeAndre Houston-Carson has stepped into a starting safety spot with rookie Jaquan Brisker sitting out due to a hand injury.

The defense had a couple sacks. Linebacker Joe Thomas had a nice pass break up in the red zone.

Defensive star of the day: Nicholas Morrow

The veteran linebacker intercepted a tipped pass during 11-on-11.