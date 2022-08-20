Bears linebacker Roquan Smith returns to practice on Saturday

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith returned to the practice field Saturday at Halas Hall. Smith had been sitting out practice as he awaits a new contract with the team. The 25-year-old participated in individual drills, but did not play in any team sessions Saturday. Associated Press

Just less than two weeks ago, Smith made a public request for the Bears to trade him. He said in a statement that the team undervalued him. Smith is under contract this season to make approximately $9.7 million in the final year of his rookie deal.

Smith began training camp on the physically unable to perform list with an undisclosed injury, but the team reinstated him from the PUP list after he made his public trade request. That move appeared to give the Bears the option to fine Smith for sitting out, although it's unclear if they have fined him.