White Sox continue playing waiting game with injured Robert

Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert (88) returns to the dugout after hitting a grand slam off Minnesota Twins pitcher Sonny Gray during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Minneapolis. Associated Press

Luis Robert hasn't been in the White Sox's starting lineup for a week, but he did get on the field in Wednesday night's 3-2 loss to the Astros at Guaranteed Rate Field.

After Eloy Jimenez walked with one out in the eighth inning, Robert entered the game as a pinch-runner.

The legs are fine, but Robert's left wrist remains an issue. He's been on the bench for six straight games, but the Sox remain hopeful Robert will be back at Cleveland this weekend.

In last Friday's game against Detroit, Robert was injured trying to steal second base.

"I think it's a contusion or a bruise as opposed to a sprain," manager Tony La Russa said. "It needs to heal so it's really going to be tolerance, bottom hand, sore, so you tread that fine line where you give him the swings, you know he wants to play, there's going to be some kind of discomfort."

Robert is batting .301. He's second on the White Sox with 56 RBI, and third with 12 home runs.

"He said he's good to go and you really think he can without hurting himself and you just go day to day, tomorrow, maybe," La Russa said. "The key is going to be what's good for him is good for us. Can't shame him into playing because that would be the wrong thing."

First take:

After playing 19 straight games against teams with losing records, the White Sox wrapped up a four-game series Thursday against the Astros, the American League's best team.

The Sox play in Cleveland this weekend against a Guardians team that has gone 11-6 in August, moving into first place in the AL Central.

"They have a bunch of hitters that use the whole field, they're aggressive early, shorten up and put the ball in play," Russa said. "They have good speed and they'll play nine hard innings. And they do a good job of pitching.

"They're tough to score against, the manager (Terry Francona) is outstanding and I'm sure the staff is, too. Be fun this weekend."

The White Sox are 5-8 vs. Cleveland this season.

Bummer update:

On the injured list since June 7 with a lat injury, Aaron Bummer is on track to be back in the Sox's bullpen at some point in September.

The left-handed reliever threw a bullpen before Thursday's loss to Houston and is getting close to going on a rehab assignment with Class AAA Charlotte.

"We're definitely moving in the right direction and things are starting to feel a lot better," Bummer said. "I know I feel pretty confident saying I'm going to be back once we get through that rehab assignment, whether it be I don't know how many games. But I think we'll be ready when the time comes."

In 20 games with the White Sox this season, Bummer is 0-1 with a 3.06 ERA.