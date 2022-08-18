Blackhawks sign University of Denver forward Guttman to two-year deal

Denver's Cole Guttman (19) and Michigan's Johnny Beecher (17) battle for the puck during the second period of the 2022 NCAA men's Frozen Four semifinal game in Boston. Associated Press/April 7, 2022

The Blackhawks have signed forward Cole Guttman to a two-year deal, the team announced Thursday.

The 23-year-old scored a career-high 19 goals while leading the University of Denver to a national championship.

"Cole's game has progressed during his time with the University of Denver and we're looking forward to continuing that development within our organization," Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson said. "Captaining his team to a championship last season demonstrates his leadership and commitment on the ice, and those are qualities we're always looking for in our players."

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound forward totaled 121 points in 140 games for the Pioneers.

He was originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the sixth round of the 2017 NHL Draft.