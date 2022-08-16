Fan fair? La Russa said he didn't get any help from crowd in Monday's Sox win

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa (22) walks back to the dugout after conferring with hone plate umpire Mike Estabrook during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. The White Sox won 8-2. Associated Press

Any baseball fan with access to social media undoubtedly saw the viral video that was posted Monday and gained steam throughout Tuesday.

White Sox manager Tony La Russa, of course, was prominently featured.

In the eighth inning of the Sox's 4-2 win over the Astros Monday night at Guaranteed Rate Field, Eloy Jimenez came through with a clutch 2-run double with two outs to tie the game.

As La Russa conferred with coaches Miguel Cairo and Jerry Narron, a fan standing close to the White Sox's dugout yelled for the Hall of Fame manager to pinch-run Adam Engel for Jimenez.

La Russa did just that, and he was promptly criticized on social media for needing help from a paying customer to make the decision.

Before Tuesday night's game against Houston, La Russa said he never heard the fan.

"Did somebody do some yelling to put Engel in?" La Russa asked. "Well, make his day, tell him I heard him. Just ask him if he thought about the 10th inning."

La Russa said he hesitated sending Engel to pinch run because he was worried about losing Jimenez's bat if the game remain tied moving forward.

"Spent a lot of time talking with Jerry and Miguel," La Russa said. "It was a really tough call. We went back and forth with it. It's the eighth inning, the score is tied. So if it's tied again in the ninth, in the 10th, and (Jimenez's) spot is coming up, do you want to take his bat out?

"His defense has been good enough. I worried more about if it's a close play and he's going to try to run it, he might hurt himself. That was a difficult choice. Very tough call."

Robert update:

Luis Robert missed his fourth straight game with a sprained left wrist Tuesday, but the center fielder is not heading to the injured list.

Manager Tony La Russa said Robert could be back in the Sox's starting lineup Wednesday night against Houston.

"Hopefully, he makes as much improvement today with his swing more than anything else, everything else is ready to play," La Russa said before Robert took batting practice. "He was not near enough to 100% to play this game today, but he's doing treatment and we're anxious to see the swings he takes today. He may play as early as tomorrow or sometime in the next couple of days. He's feeling better, he's just got to take swings."

Cueto keeps rolling:

In Monday night's win over the Astros, Johnny Cueto pitched 8 innings and allowed 2 runs (1 earned) on 6 hits.

It was the ninth straight quality start for Cueto, the longest streak since Carlos Rodon also had nine in a row in 2018.

Signed to a minor-league contract on April 8, the White Sox were hoping Cueto would stay healthy and be a reliable No. 5 starter.

With a 2.78 ERA to go with a 5-5 record, the 36-year-old righty has become a weapon.

"I always try to do my best," Cueto said through a translator. "I try to do all that I have in every outing. Right now, my mindset is try to go out there and pitch at least seven innings and with God's grace I've been able to do that so far this season. It's good."