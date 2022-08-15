Coming Tuesday: Cease vs. Verlander in 'a classic good one'

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Seattle. Associated Press

If the season ended today, Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander would likely be the American League Cy Young Award winner, followed closely by the White Sox's Dylan Cease.

Both right-handers are having fabulous seasons, with Verlander (15-3, 1.85 ERA) just a tick better than Cease (12-5, 1.96).

There is still plenty of season left for the 26-year-old Cease to move in front of the 39-year-old Verlander, and Tuesday night would be a perfect starting point.

Cease and Verlander oppose each other at Guaranteed Rate Field in the second game of the series, and it is setting up to be quite the pitcher's duel.

"It is going to be a great challenge," Cease said. "I'm personally looking forward to it. It's exciting."

Houston manager Dusty Baker can't wait for the matchup.

"This is like when I was a kid, (Sandy) Koufax and Juan Marichal, Don Drysdale and Gaylord Perry, Ferguson Jenkins and Bob Gibson," Baker said. "I'm going to have to be careful and make sure I don't spectate. If I was at home, I'd get me a bowl of popcorn and some beer and the only time I would leave is if there was a commercial or in between innings. That's a classic good one."

With the exception of the last two seasons, when he was recovering from Tommy John surgery, Verlander has been one of the top starters in the game since 2006.

Cease is having a breakout season and he's enjoying being one of baseball's best pitchers.

"I think the more success I'm having, the more it's expected, which is great," said Cease, who is second in the AL to Gerrit Cole with 174 strikeouts. "I'd much rather it be this way than just having it viewed as an average game. It's exciting that it's viewed as a big matchup."

When he takes the mound against Verlander and the Astros, Cease will try extending his major-league record to 15 straight starts allowing 1 earned run or less.

"It's definitely not the biggest thing I'm thinking about," he said. "I've just tried to focus on what I think I need to focus on to execute and these are sort of the results. It's a less stressful way to do it. Just focusing on what needs to be done and letting whatever happens happen and adjusting from there."

Robert update:

Luis Robert missed his third straight game with a sprained left wrist, but the center fielder could be back in the Sox's lineup Tuesday night after taking batting practice before Monday's game against Houston.

"See how he feels, looks today," manager Tony La Russa said. "How sore his wrist is when he swings. See how he feels tomorrow, but a lot of it will be just watching him today."

Velasquez activated:

Out since July 6 with a blister on his right index finger, pitcher Vince Velasquez was reinstated from the injured list before Monday night's game.

To clear a roster spot, reliever Matt Foster was optioned to Class AAA Charlotte.

Velasquez is just happy to be back after such a long absence with an unusual ailment.

"It was a bloody blister that just kind of ate my finger alive," he said. "It kind of seemed like the more I kept working through it, the more it was just being agitated. I was giving myself enough down time to let it recuperate but it seemed like it wasn't enough. It kept tearing and opening up here and there."

Velasquez is 3-3 with a 5.21 ERA in 14 games (8 starts) and is ready to fill any role.

"With the downtime that I've had, I'm due for a lot and I'm all willing to help the guys out in the bullpen and with the starters," he said. "It's a great clubhouse and we have a lot of potential to try to do some damage here. I definitely want to be a part of it."