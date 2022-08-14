White Sox complete sweep of Tigers

Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez hits a single against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn throws against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. Associated Press

AJ Pollock and Andrew Vaughn homered, Lance Lynn threw six solid innings and the White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Pollock, Eloy Jimenez and Jose Abreu each had 2 hits for the White Sox, who remained 2½ games behind AL Central-leading Cleveland.

Harold Castro homered and Javier Baez had 2 hits for the Tigers, who have dropped seven straight and 10 of 11. Detroit struck out 14 times.

The White Sox climbed to three games over .500 for the first time since April 17, when they were 6-3. The South Siders last swept a team July 1-3 at San Francisco.

Kendall Graveman worked around Castro's homer and a single in the ninth for his sixth save.

Lynn (3-5) allowed 2 runs and 5 hits. He has won just two of his last 10 starts.

Tyler Alexander (2-7) gave up 3 runs and 6 hits in five innings for Detroit.

Vaughn homered off Wily Peralta in the eighth for his 13th of the season. The White Sox added another run on Seby Zavala's RBI double as left fielder Akil Baddoo slipped.

The Sox went ahead to stay with two runs in the fifth. Jimenez doubled home Pollock and then scored on Vaughn's bouncer to shortstop Baez.

First baseman Kody Clemens dropped second baseman Willi Castro's throw on Vaughn's grounder on the potentially inning-ending double play. Vaughn also drove in tiebreaking runs against Detroit on Friday and Saturday.

The Tigers went ahead 2-0 in the third when a Lynn wild pitch brought home a run and Baez answered White Sox fans' boos with an RBI double. Baez, the former Cub, held a finger to his lips and waved as he stood at second base. White Sox fans jeered the shortstop throughout the series.

The White Sox are 10-3 against Detroit this season but 16-22 against the rest of the AL Central.

Injury update:

White Sox outfielder Luis Robert (sprained left wrist) was out of the lineup for a second consecutive game after he exited the Sox's 2-0 victory over Detroit on Friday. He was injured trying to steal second base. Robert is considered day to day.

Infielder Leury Garcia (soreness) had the day off.

Next up for the Sox: Johnny Cueto (4-5, 2.91 ERA) will start Monday in the opener of a four-game series against Houston, facing off against Jose Urquidy.