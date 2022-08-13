Still time for teetering White Sox to make a move in AL Central, but questions persist

White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu balances a baseball on his head before a game against the Kansas City Royals on Aug. 1, 2022, at Guaranteed Rate Field. Associated Press

Yes, it's been a frustrating season for the White Sox.

It's been much worse for Sox fans, who thought they'd be watching a World Series caliber team instead of one that's hovered around the .500 mark for five months.

Before Friday night's win over the Tigers, the White Sox were pleading for patience.

"We know we haven't played the way we're supposed to," starting pitcher Lucas Giolito said. "I think you can look back on it, look at all of the injuries we've had to deal with, it's been tough. But we still have talent on this roster and I still like our chances."

Manager Tony La Russa, who has taken the bulk of the blame for the Sox's up-and-down play, echoed Giolito.

"The ideal is you're in contention, and we're in contention," La Russa said. "Not happy about it, happy we're in contention but not happy that we haven't got really hot yet. It's set up for us to have the kind of fun you want to have in August and September.

"There have been several years where you fight the good fight and all of a sudden everything you put in the bank starts paying off."

With 48 games left in the regular season, there is still time for the White Sox to finally make a move in the mediocre AL Central.

But there are questions heading into the stretch run:

Anderson's absence

Tim Anderson was already having a trying season before breaking the middle finger on his left hand during an Aug. 6 game at Texas.

The Sox's star shortstop was hitless in 15 straight at-bats before the injury, and he served a two-game suspension for making contact with home-plate umpire Nick Mahrley before having surgery.

Anderson is looking at a return date in the neighborhood of Sept. 20, putting him back in the White Sox's lineup with two weeks left to play before the postseason.

Lenyn Sosa is positioned to get most of the playing time at short until Anderson returns. That's a lot of pressure on a young player that started the year with Class AA Birmingham, can Sosa handle it?

Disappointing duo:

Dylan Cease has been a marvel this season, Johnny Cueto is a pleasant surprise and Michael Kopech is living up to some pretty lofty expectations in his first full year in the starting rotation.

If the Sox do want to finish on top of the division, they'll need more from Giolito and Lance Lynn.

In 10 starts in June and July, Giolito had a 6.33 ERA while struggling to straighten out his delivery. The right-hander has been better in August, giving up 3 runs over 10 innings heading into Saturday night's start against Detroit.

Lynn has made 11 starts since returning from knee surgery. The 35-year-old righty has had a few good ones, but he's 2-5 with a 5.88 ERA and has given up 13 home runs in 59⅔ innings, an alarming statistic.

Grandal watch:

Over the last two months of the 2021 season, Yasmani Grandal hit .348 and had 9 home runs and 24 RBI in only 89 at-bats.

Can the 33-year-old catcher heat up again?

Grandal is showing signs of getting back in a groove. Heading into Saturday, the switch-hitter was 5-for-9 with a 2-run homer and 3 walks.

Back brace:

In his first 11 major-league seasons, Joe Kelly played on eight teams that advanced to the playoffs.

The right-handed reliever is a proven performer under pressure and Kelly has allowed only 2 earned runs over his last 12 innings.

Kelly had to leave Thursday's game at Kansas City due to lightheadedness and he's also dealt with some arm issues during his first season with the White Sox.

A healthy Kelly is critical for the back end of the Sox's bullpen, which has a sturdy anchor in closer Liam Hendriks.