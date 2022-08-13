Solid start: Bears come back in 2nd half, beat Chiefs 19-14 in preseason opener

Bears quarterback Justin Fields drops back to pass during the first half of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Soldier Field. Associated Press

Progress.

And sound, fundamental football.

That's essentially what we were looking for out of the Bears when they opened their preseason against the Kansas City Chiefs at Soldier Field on Sunday.

For the most part, that's exactly what we saw despite the fact that the Chiefs scored a TD on their first drive and took a 14-0 lead at halftime.

The Bears did come back and win 19-14, thanks to an impressive performance by the backups. QB Trevor Siemian threw a pair of TD passes (to Dazz Newsome and Trestan Ebner), and Cairo Santos booted a pair of field goals.

Linebacker Jack Sanborn, a Lake Zurich HS grad who starred at Wisconsin, also had a big game with an interception and an impressive tackle on a punt return.

The Bears' offense played without RB David Montgomery and TE Cole Kmet, while the defense was without its two best players in LB Roquan Smith and DE Robert Quinn.

Quarterback Justin Fields stayed in for three drives (18 plays) and went 4-for-7 for 48 yards. He also scrambled once for 10 yards and was sacked twice.

Fields made two impressive throws -- one a gorgeous floater to Darnell Mooney that picked up 26 yards on third-and-4; the other a perfectly placed sideline dart to Tajae Sharpe that netted 19 yards on third-and-9.

Fields' only miscue came on the first drive when he could have hit an open Mooney on an "out" pattern for a likely first down. He ended up getting sacked after O-lineman Michael Schofield got beat.

The starting offensive line did a decent job pass blocking, but failed to open significant holes for RB Khailil Herbert (7 carries, 20 yards).

Grading the Bears' defense is next to impossible since Smith and Quinn sat out, AND Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes only played one series. Mahomes (6-for-7, 60 yards) looked completely at ease directing an 11-play, 72-yard drive that gave the Chiefs a 7-0 lead.

Still, there were some positives for the Bears in the first half as:

• D-linemen Trevis Gipson, Justin Jones, Khyiris Tonga and Al-Quadin Muhammad consistently stuffed the Chiefs' inside running game.

• Muhammad came through on a stunt that brought big pressure on QB Chad Henne.

• Rookie safety Jaquan Brisker broke hard on a third-and-7 pass attempt and swatted the ball away.