Dietz: Seven things Bears need to do in first preseason game against Chiefs

Just like dozens of teammates, Bears DE Dominique Robinson has been working his tail off to get ready for the 2022 NFL season.

But here's what's interesting: The rookie still hasn't had that moment where he goes: "Holy cow! I'm actually in the NFL!"

That all figures to change when Robinson and the Bears open the preseason against the Kansas City Chiefs at Soldier Field on Saturday at noon.

"Maybe it's because everything that I've done in the background -- (the stuff) that nobody sees -- has prepared me for this," said Robinson, whom the Bears selected in the fifth round. "Because I'm still trying to figure out why haven't I felt this moment? ...

Every once in a while I get that feeling like, 'Dang. This is crazy.' But it's just football. Just go play football and try do it to the best of your ability. So I think Saturday might be that first moment where it's like, 'Oh. This is real.'"

The three preseason games are important for the Bears because they are still trying to learn a new offense and defense.

Here's what I'd like to see against the Chiefs:

• Give most of the offensive starters around 25 plays. Coach Matt Eberflus told us Thursday that the number will be more like 15-20, but that doesn't seem like enough for most guys.

"I want to play a significant amount of plays," WR Darnell Mooney said. "Just to get a glimpse of how (offensive coordinator) Luke (Getsy) calls plays and how the feel of the game will be. Practice is practice. ... I would like to get a feel like that to see how we would play."

Agreed.

Twenty-five plays means Justin Fields probably gets 12-14 pass attempts, which is enough to get into a rhythm. Limit him to 15 plays and he may only throw 7-8 times, which isn't enough.

• Establish the run. It's unclear if RB David Montgomery will play as he sat out Wednesday and Thursday's practices.

Whether he's in there or not, we will definitely be watching how well the offensive line run blocks. The Bears must establish a solid ground attack this season if the offense is going to sustain success, so let's see if Riley Reiff, Michael Schofield, Sam Mustipher, Cody Whitehair and Braxton Jones can consistently push back the Chiefs' D-linemen.

• Progress and accuracy from Fields. It's hardly all his fault, but this has definitely been an uneven training camp for Fields. A few impressive reads and completions would help build some much-needed confidence.

• A wide receiver or two stand out. The receiving corps is decimated with injuries, so second-tier players like Chris Finke, Nsimba Webster, Kevin Shaa, Isaiah Coulter and Dazz Newsome may get significant playing time in the second half. They've each had their moments in camp, but who can really come through when it counts?

• Defensive pressure. Can some combination of Robert Quinn (assuming he plays), Justin Jones, Angelo Blackson, Trevis Gipson and Mario Edwards Jr. consistently get pressure on Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes? Even if they don't actually sack Mahomes, you want to see them collapse the pocket and force the All Pro to throw before he's ready.

• Smooth-flowing linebackers. They've mostly flown under the radar in camp, but Nicholas Morrow and Matthew Adams have received rave reviews from defensive coordinator Alan Robinson. Now it's really time to show what they can do.

• Discipline and a smooth game operation. If there are no false starts, offsides, panicky holding penalties and/or wasted timeouts then that's a good start for the entire team.

This is Eberflus' first game as an NFL head coach, and although it's just a dress rehearsal, it's an important day to see how he commands his squad.