Bears receiver Harry has surgery on injured ankle

Receiver N'Keal Harry consulted with a specialist and underwent surgery on his injured ankle, Eberflus said. Harry injured his ankle during practice on Saturday.

Harry had tightrope surgery -- which basically uses an implant to anchor the tibia and fibula together -- and could miss about eight weeks, according to a report from the NFL Network. Eight weeks would put him out until at least early October.

Receiver David Moore is out with a lower leg injury, according to Eberflus. He provided no timetable for Moore's return. Moore appeared to hurt his right knee during Tuesday's practice at Soldier Field. He had to be carted off the field.

Tight end Cole Kmet and running back David Montgomery are day-to-day with minor injuries. Eberflus expects them to return soon, but said they are unlikely to play in Saturday's preseason game.

Attendance: Once again, numerous Bears players sat out practice Thursday. Cornerback Kyler Gordon, receiver Velus Jones Jr., receiver Byron Pringle, cornerback Kindle Vildor, cornerback Thomas Graham Jr., safety Dane Cruikshank, running back David Montgomery, linebacker Noah Dawkins, linebacker Roquan Smith, tackle Julie'n Davenport, tight end James O'Shaughnessy, tight end Cole Kmet, defensive tackle Angelo Blackson and defensive end Mario Edwards were all present but not participating. Tight end Ryan Griffin and cornerback Tavon Young were not present.