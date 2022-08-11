2022 Chicago Bears training camp: Offense, defense grades for Aug. 11

LAKE FOREST -- Training camp is back in full force and the NFL season is right around the corner. Each day during Bears training camp, Shaw Local will grade the Bears' offensive and defensive performances.

Shaw Local Senior Bears analyst Hub Arkush and Bears beat reporter Sean Hammond will be out at Halas Hall in Lake Forest each day during camp. Follow Hammond on Twitter here, and follow Arkush on Twitter here.

These grades are subjective and take into account many different factors. No two practices are the same, either. Some days the team will work on specific scenarios like the red zone or two-minute drill, while other days practice could be reduced to a simple walk-through. A good day or a bad day in training camp certainly won't make or break the season.

Offense: B-

Thursday's practice went better than previous practices this week for the offense. During team drills, the offense started in a lot of favorable positions. They did red zone situations and started with the ball on the positive side of the 50 for most of the day.

Running back Khalil Herbert has looked good with David Montgomery sitting out the past two days. Fullback Khari Blasingame caught several passes out of the backfield. The offensive line is looking much more steady than it did two weeks ago. Head coach Matt Eberflus said he has seen quarterback Justin Fields continue to improve his timing, even with several receivers injured.

"How do you get the timing down with different receivers?" Eberflus said. "For him to be able to do that, that says a lot for me."

Offensive star of the day: Tajae Sharpe

Sharpe made the best catch of the day. In a red-zone situation, he caught a perfect pass from Fields in the corner of the end zone and had just enough time to get his toes in bounds.

Defense: B-

Even though the offense had a better day Thursday, the defense still had some nice moments. Starting in the red zone always puts the defense at a bit of a disadvantage, too. The defense struggled in low red-zone situations near the goal line, but it rebounded and played better during the second half of practice.

The secondary has faired well against the reserve receivers that the offense is being forced to use because of injuries. At times, Fields is having a hard time finding open targets down field, but doing a good job hitting his check downs.

Defensive star of the day: DeAndre Houston-Carson

Houston-Carson picked off a pass in the red zone against third-string quarterback Nathan Peterman.