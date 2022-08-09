Sox shortstop Tim Anderson expected to miss 6 weeks with finger injury

Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson looks up during a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Associated Press

It looked like a normal check swing.

It wasn't.

In the ninth inning of the White Sox's 8-0 loss at Texas Saturday night, all-star shortstop Tim Anderson held up his swing and immediately grimaced.

Anderson wound up grounding out in the at-bat, and he immediately removed his batting glove to check his left hand.

Three days later, the Sox announced Anderson has a sagittal band tear on his middle finger.

The injury is causing a dislocation of the exterior tendon of his finger, and Anderson is scheduled to have surgery Thursday in Oak Brook.

The White Sox said Anderson is expected to miss approximately six weeks.

"Huge blow," starting pitcher Lance Lynn told reporters Tuesday after the Sox lost Game 1 of a doubleheader at Kansas City. "He's one of our all-stars, one of our leaders."

Losing their top hitter -- Anderson leads the White Sox with a .301 average -- is particularly painful for a team that's been banged up all season.

Last Friday night's game against the Rangers was the first time this season the Sox had their regular starting lineup together.

"We are all together," first baseman Jose Abreu said before the White Sox lost to Texas 3-2. "We are united. That was how it was supposed to be since spring training."

Now, they're going to be missing Anderson until late in the regular season.

Anderson was serving a two-game suspension that ended after Game 1 Tuesday for making contact with home-plate umpire Nick Mahrley during a July 29 game against Oakland at Guaranteed Rate Field.

He flew back to Chicago Sunday and was diagnosed with the finger injury.

Leury Garcia started both games at shortstop Tuesday against the Royals.

Up from Class AAA Charlotte, Lenyn Sosa is another option at short. Sosa played second base in Game 2 vs. Kansas City.

Before Game 2, the Sox reinstated relief pitcher Reynaldo Lopez (back) from the 15-day injured list. Sidelined since July 25, Lopez takes Anderson's roster spot.