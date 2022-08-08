Not so grand Central: Can White Sox emerge as division champs?

Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada (10) in the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Denver. Associated Press

As the stretch run nears, there is only one tight race in the American League.

Actually, it's more of a crawl.

The Yankees are a near-lock to finish first in the AL East and the Astros are threatening to lap the field in the West.

In the AL Central, it's the Twins, Guardians and White Sox. All three teams would be 10+ games out of first place in the East or West, but the division is still up for grabs and it's looking more and more like the winner is not going to be crowned until the final day or two of the regular season.

"We're fortunate we can still control our own destiny based on where we sit in the standings and the schedule in front of us," Sox general manager Rick Hahn said. "Now it's on us to make the most of that opportunity."

Here's a closer look at the three AL Central contenders:

WHITE SOX

Outlook:

According to BetOnline, the Sox have the best odds (56.5%) of winning the division, even though they're running third in the Central behind Minnesota and Cleveland.

On paper, the White Sox are a much better team than the Twins and Guardians, but they still haven't figured out a way to put it all together.

Injuries have held the Sox back, but they're as healthy as they've been all season and that bodes well for the final two-plus months of the season.

Stats:

The White Sox rank second in the AL with a .257 batting average, but they're eighth in runs scored and 12th out of 15 teams in home runs.

On the pitching side, the Sox are tied for seventh with a 3.90 ERA. The starting rotation is seventh with a 3.94 ERA and the bullpen is tied for 10th with a 3.89 ERA.

Defensively, the White Sox are tied with the Rangers for the most errors (67) in the league.

Best player:

After a wretched start to the season, Jose Abreu finally found his groove and he's back to doing his usual damage.

Over his last 37 games, the 35-year-old first baseman is batting .367 with 5 home runs and 23 RBI.

Abreu has played in 106 of the Sox's 108 games and he's showing no signs of wearing down.

Most disappointing player:

Yasmani Grandal (.193/.289/.243) is the obvious candidate, but he missed five weeks with a back injury so we'll give the catcher a pass.

Yoan Moncada gets the nod, even though he's played solid defense at third base.

The switch-hitter hasn't produced from either side of the plate, as his numbers (.198/.262/.315, 5 home runs, 30 RBI) indicate.

Biggest surprise:

Starting pitcher Dylan Cease has always had the arm, and now he's learned how to pitch.

With a slider that is right up there with the best pitches in the game, Cease is 12-4 with a 1.98 ERA and 166 strikeouts over 122⅔ innings.

TWINS

Outlook:

With the exception of one day, they've been in first place in the AL Central since April 24.

That's a lengthy stretch of success, but Minnesota is 27-30 since June and does not have the look of a division winner. BetOnline gives the Twins a 50% chance of making the playoffs.

Stats:

They are fourth in the AL with 488 runs scored and tied for fourth with 133 homers.

Minnesota ranks 10th in the league with a 4.02 ERA and the Twins are the best defensive team in the division with a .986 fielding percentage.

Best player:

Byron Buxton is still injury prone. When he's healthy, the center fielder is a prolific power hitter and one of baseball's best defenders.

Most disappointing player:

A change of scenery was expected to benefit Gary Sanchez, but that hasn't happened.

The former Yankees catcher has power (10 home runs), but his .213/.277/.385 slash line is not good.

Biggest surprise:

Jhoan Duran lost his closer's job when the Twins acquired Jorge Lopez at the trade deadline.

The right-hander has made a smooth transition to set-up man and has a 2.03 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 61 strikeouts over 48⅔ innings as a rookie.

GUARDIANS

Outlook:

They have a 40% chance of winning the AL Central and appear to be much less talented than the White Sox and Twins, but the Guardians keep hanging around.

Stats:

Like the Sox, Cleveland hasn't hit for much power while ranking seventh in the AL with 468 runs scored.

The Guardians are tied with the White Sox with a 3.90 ERA, and their bullpen (3.41 ERA) has been a strength.

Best player:

Jose Ramirez. By a landslide, again.

Most disappointing player:

After hitting 30 homers and driving in 85 runs last year, Franmil Reyes was designated for assignment Saturday and claimed off waivers by the Cubs.

In 70 games with Cleveland, the right fielder/DH slashed .213/.254/.350 with 9 home runs and 28 RBI.

Biggest surprise:

Acquired from the Mets in the Francisco Lindor trade before the 2021 season, Andres Gimenez didn't show much last year.

This season, the second baseman is hitting .299/.364/.481 with 12 homers and 50 RBI and he was an AL all star.