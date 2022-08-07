Bears training camp: Rain keeps practice short, indoors

LAKE FOREST -- Training camp is back in full force and the NFL season is right around the corner. Each day during Bears training camp, Shaw Local will grade the Bears' offensive and defensive performances.

These grades are subjective and take into account many different factors. No two practices are the same, either. Some days the team will work on specific scenarios like the red zone or two-minute drill, while other days practice could be reduced to a simple walk-through. A good day or a bad day in training camp certainly won't make or break the season.

Offense: C+

Thanks to the rainy weather, the Bears moved practice inside Sunday and the session was relatively short. The starting offensive line was once again Braxton Jones at left tackle, Cody Whitehair at left guard, Sam Mustipher at center, Michael Schofield at right guard and Riley Reiff at right tackle. Larry Borom subbed in and out with Reiff at right tackle.

The best period for the first-team offense came in a goal-line situation. Quarterback Justin Fields connected with Tajae Sharpe and Equanimeous St. Brown for touchdowns on back-to-back goal-line plays.

Offensive star of the day: Kevin Shaa

There weren't a ton of offensive highlights Sunday. Playing with the reserves, Shaa made the best catch of the day on a pass from third-string QB Nathan Peterman to get into field-goal range.

Defense: B-

The pass rush looks really good against an offensive line that is very much a work in progress. The secondary was still without several regulars: Kyler Gordon, Duke Shelley and Tavon Young.

Safety Jaquan Brisker continues to find ways to get his hands on the ball. On Sunday, he nearly intercepted a pass against Fields with the offense pinned deep in its own territory.

In a two-minute drill, the defense probably would've had two sacks if it were a live setting. Justin Jones and Robert Quinn both put pressure on Fields. The offense played on, though, and wound up with a field goal.

Defensive star of the day: Robert Quinn

Quinn gets the nod, but this really goes to the entire defensive line. The pass rush continues to disrupt things in the backfield.