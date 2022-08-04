White Sox big hitters finally all together, but runs still scarce in 3-2 loss to Rangers

White Sox right fielder Andrew Vaughn, left, collides with center fielder AJ Pollock on Thursday in Arlington, Texas. Vaughn held onto an RBI sacrifice fly by Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien, which plated the winning run of the series opener. Associated Press

For the first time all season, the band was all together.

Luis Robert was back in the White Sox's lineup at Texas Thursday night, joining Jose Abreu, Tim Anderson, Eloy Jimenez, Andrew Vaughn, Yoan Moncada and Yasmani Grandal.

That was supposed to be the Sox's starting core from opening day, but a string of injuries forced manager Tony La Russa to constantly shuffle lineups.

"Today is the day," Abreu told reporters. "We are all together. We are united. That was how it was supposed to be since spring training. Our mindset is let's give it all to these 60 games to see what happens. Let's do our best. Let's work hard together. We'll see at the end."

Looking to get another big effort from the offense and win their third straight game, the White Sox weren't able to do much against starter Cole Ragans and the Rangers' bullpen in a 3-2 loss at Globe Life Field.

Making his major league debut, the left-handed Ragans pitched 5 innings and gave up 1 run on 3 hits and 4 walks.

As usual, Sox starting pitcher Johnny Cueto did his part. The 36-year-old righty went 8 innings and allowed 3 runs while scattering 11 hits.

Robert was back in the lineup for the first time since July 15 after dealing with blurred vision and a virus.

He was the White Sox's designated hitter and went 1-for-3 with 2 walks.

"Ever since (July 15), it was a few things with my vision," Robert said through a translator. "Just a bunch of stuff. Now I'm better, I'm good. We'll see how it goes (Friday) when I'm in center field. That will be the challenge."

Trailing 3-1 in the eighth inning, Moncada tripled home Abreu with two outs and AJ Pollock followed with a walk.

That brought Grandal to the plate, but the Sox's slumping catcher lined out to left field to end the rally.

Grandal was 0-for-3 and he's hitless in his last 21 at-bats, dropping his average to .190.

Moncada is also slumping with 3 hits in his last 22 at-bats.

In the loss to the Rangers, the White Sox were 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position and they left 9 runners on base.

Moving forward with their regular lineup all on the field, the Sox are expecting better results.

"Everybody gets better if you share the responsibility for starting rallies, moving them over and moving them in," manager Tony La Russa said. "Enjoy the moment, try to stay healthy. Because if we're healthy, it's a tough lineup to pitch against."