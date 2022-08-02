'We ain't lost a day yet': Why the Bears defense is outperforming the offense in camp

Bears defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad works on the field Saturday during practice in Lake Forest. Associated Press

The long slog of training camp needs a bit of levity once in a while.

So kudos to CB Jaylon Johnson for bringing the verbal heat at Halas Hall on Tuesday after the Bears practiced in full pads for the first time.

Asked if the defense outperformed the offense, Johnson produced a broad smile and said, "We ain't lost a day yet."

And why not?

"I mean, (crap), I don't know," Johnson said, still smiling. "We be bustin' em. We just bring the juice, really."

Indeed.

Here are a couple reasons why the Bears' defense -- which remains without LB Roquan Smith -- is outperforming the offense:

• Let's start by spotlighting the secondary.

Johnson and rookie defensive backs Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker have done a sensational job covering the wide receivers.

Now, granted, it's not a group full of household names, but this trio has rarely allowed Darnell Mooney, Byron Pringle, Velus Jones Jr., N'Keal Harry and the rest of the wideouts to get open.

"Honestly, I would say they're surprising me a lot more than I would expect," Johnson said of Gordon and Brisker, both taken in the second round. "(Kyler's ability) to play and learn the nickel spot (has been impressive). ... For him to initially come in and learn the corner, then transition to more of that nickel back, it just shows his IQ of the game. ...

"Then Jaquan, ... I had a lot of question marks. But just seeing him play and having conversations with him and working out after practice, he's definitely hungry for success. He's definitely a competitor. He wants to win, and I love that to start with, for sure."

• The offensive line has been extremely inconsistent at best.

One of the biggest problems has been false-start penalties. This isn't a huge surprise with a new offense being installed, but it hurts momentum during practice.

"Some of them come from just trying to jump it and being as quick as possible off the ball," rookie tackle Braxton Jones said. "Some of them are just mishaps that (we) just gotta clean up. They can't be a thing anymore, especially for the young guys."

The O-line, which is missing the injured Lucas Patrick and Teven Jenkins, may also be having a problem with chemistry. Jones, Cody Whitehair, Brad Mustipher, Michael Schofield and Riley Reiff started Tuesday. Only Whitehair and Mustipher played for the Bears last season.

Other observations:

• One positive for the offense through the first week of camp has been the play of tight end Cole Kmet. The third-year veteran has almost always beaten safety Eddie Jackson in 1-on-1 drills and figures to be a primary target for Justin Fields all season.

• CB Kindle Vildor opened some eyes Tuesday, picking off a pass and also making a great break on a ball to swat away a pass attempt in the middle of the field.

• WR Chris Finke, who played his college ball at Notre Dame, is undersized at 5-foot-9, 186 pounds, but he's stood out by showcasing his quick feet and sure route-running. DBs are having a difficult time determining where he's going, and it's often led to Finke getting open on short crossing routes.

• Keep an eye on 6-6, 255-pound TE Ryan Griffin. The 10-year veteran was brought in primarily to help in the run game, but he's displayed sure hands and could be a prime red zone target.

• The Bears ran the two-minute drill twice Tuesday with 1:20 on the clock and needing a touchdown to win. The offense went three-and-out both times.

Best quote II:

WR Brandon Pringle isn't far behind Jaylon Johnson for Quote of the Week.

At practice Monday, Pringle could have been obliterated by safety Eddie Jackson on a ball thrown deep down the sideline. Jackson arrived right when the ball did, but veered out of the way at the last second.

"He said it was gonna be a pick and then some people on the defense was talkin' about (how) I'd have been in the hospital (in a game)," said Pringle, who did make the catch. "But I see him. I'm not gonna blink my eyes."