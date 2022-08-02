Blackhawks sign 2021 seventh round draft pick to three-year deal

The Blackhawks have signed forward Jalen Luypen to a three-year entry-level contract.

A seventh round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, Luypen set career highs in goals (29), assists (35) and points (64) in 66 games last season with the Edmonton Oil Kings in the Western Hockey League.

"Jalen's overall game has made big strides over the past year, as shown by his and his team's success last season," Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson said. "His strong work ethic is what we're looking for in our prospects and that attitude is what will make a huge difference in the future."

Luypen totaled 124 points -- 61 goals and 63 assists -- in 200 career WHL games, all with Edmonton.

The deal runs through the 2024-25 season and comes with a $859,166.67 salary cap hit.