White Sox get needed bullpen help in Diekman from Red Sox

Boston Red Sox's Jake Diekman pitches during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Boston.

A few hours before Monday night's game against the Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field, manager Tony La Russa was asked a question he's been getting for the past week or so.

Are you expecting the White Sox to make any trades before Tuesday's 5 p.m. deadline?

"We were talking about it a couple days ago, the idea is that the front office is trying to help and that's the only real message that the guys downstairs want to hear," La Russa said. "You know that 29 clubs, well not 29, however many clubs are trying to improve, there's a limited number of help at whatever position you're looking for.

"If the front office is trying, they're trying, that's good enough for us. If something happens, good. If not, good."

Something did happen early Monday evening -- the White Sox shored up a big need in the bullpen by acquiring left-handed relief pitcher Jake Diekman in a trade from the Red Sox for catcher Reese McGuire and a player to be named later or cash considerations.

The 35-year-old Diekman was 5-1 with a 4.23 ERA and 51 strikeouts over 38⅓ innings for Boston this year.

Diekman led the Red Sox with 44 appearances, which is tied for eighth-most in the American League.

Garrett Crochet has missed the entire season after having Tommy John surgery and Aaron Bummer has not pitched since June 7 due to a shoulder injury. Their absences made the White Sox vulnerable from the left side, so landing Diekman makes a lot of sense.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder has held left-handed hitters to a .188 (9-for-48) average this season and not allowed a home run.

Diekman is 25-26 in his career with a 3.77 ERA, 632 strikeouts in 494⅓ innings and 15 saves over 11 seasons with Philadelphia (2012-15), Texas (2015-18), Arizona (2018), Kansas City (2019), Oakland (2019-21) and Boston (2022).

In mid-March, the veteran reliever signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Red Sox. The deal includes a $4 million club option for 2024 with a $1 million buyout.

On April 3, the White Sox acquired McGuire from the Blue Jays in a trade that sent Zack Collins to Toronto.

McGuire hit .225/.261/.285 with no home runs and 10 RBI in 53 games for the Sox.

After the move, Seby Zavala is the White Sox's No. 2 catcher behind Yasmani Grandal.