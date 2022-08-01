White Sox get needed bullpen help from Boston, then fall to Royals

A few hours before Monday night's game against the Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field, manager Tony La Russa was asked a question he's been getting for the past week or so.

Are you expecting the White Sox to make any trades before Tuesday's 5 p.m. deadline?

"If the front office is trying, they're trying, that's good enough for us," La Russa said. "If something happens, good. If not, good."

Something did happen early Monday evening -- the White Sox shored up a big need in the bullpen by acquiring left-handed relief pitcher Jake Diekman in a trade from the Red Sox for catcher Reese McGuire and a player to be named later or cash considerations.

The White Sox still might add another reliever or starter Tuesday, and a power bat would also help.

The Sox rank near the bottom in major-league baseball in home runs (88), and they could have used a few in Monday's 2-1 loss to Kansas City.

While dealing with a stiff lower back and still managing to throw a career-high 100 pitches, White Sox starter Michael Kopech went 7 innings and allowed 2 runs on 6 hits.

"I think I got quicker outs on a lot more guys than I've done in the past so that gave me a chance to get deep in the game, which is always a big goal for me," Kopech said. "I felt strong today, considering I had some things I was working through. I felt strong and I felt powerful still, through all that."

The Royals' Salvador Perez blasted a 452-foot solo home run in the fourth inning and Whit Merrifield added a solo shot in the sixth.

Pinch-hitter Gavin Sheets drove in the Sox's lone run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning.

The 35-year-old Diekman was 5-1 with a 4.23 ERA and 51 strikeouts over 38⅓ innings for Boston this year.

Diekman led the Red Sox with 44 appearances, which is tied for eighth most in the American League.

"I know he can be very nasty," La Russa said. "He'll help us."

Garrett Crochet has missed the entire season after having Tommy John surgery and Aaron Bummer has not pitched since June 7 due to a shoulder injury.

The two absences made the White Sox vulnerable from the left side, so landing Diekman makes a lot of sense.

While the 6-foot-4, 210-pounder struggled in July (6.57 ERA), Diekman's held left-handed hitters to a .188 (9-for-48) average this season and has not allowed a home run.

Diekman is 25-26 in his career with a 3.77 ERA, 632 strikeouts in 494⅓ innings and 15 saves over 11 seasons with Philadelphia (2012-15), Texas (2015-18), Arizona (2018), Kansas City (2019), Oakland (2019-21) and Boston (2022).

In mid-March, the veteran reliever signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Red Sox. The deal includes a $4 million club option for 2024 with a $1 million buyout.

On April 3, the White Sox acquired McGuire from the Blue Jays in a trade that sent Zack Collins to Toronto.

McGuire hit .225/.261/.285 with no home runs and 10 RBI in 53 games for the Sox.

After the move, Seby Zavala is the White Sox's No. 2 catcher behind Yasmani Grandal.