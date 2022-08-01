Robert back with White Sox, still not feeling well enough to play

Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Monday, May 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Associated Press

It started right before the all-star break, when Luis Robert was feeling lightheaded and exited a July 15 game at Minnesota after the first inning.

After the break, the White Sox placed Robert on the 10-day injured list with blurred vision and hoped he'd be back in the lineup last Friday against Oakland.

The center fielder wound up going on a rehab assignment with Class AAA Charlotte, but Robert only played in 1 game before being sidelined with cold symptoms.

Robert is back with the White Sox, but he's not expected to play in the three-game series against the Royals that wraps up Wednesday afternoon.

"I would say unlikely," manager Tony La Russa said. "But he felt so good (Sunday), I thought there might be a chance for Wednesday. Just don't know if he plays. That might be the honest answer, I just don't know if it's accurate."

Robert declined to talk before Monday night's game against Kansas City.

La Russa's not really sure if Robert is still dealing with cold symptoms or blurred vision. The 24-year-old outfielder missed a week in late May after testing positive for COVID-19.

"If (fans are) asking about the lineup that's up there, I'm the guy you should ask," La Russa said. "But if they ask about what's happening on the health side, I'm more likely to make a mistake than say something that makes sense. He was feeling better (Sunday), he still gets some symptoms.

"Be careful with him. He is getting better so our fingers remain crossed."

Cease on fire:

Snubbed by the All-Star Game, White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease is building a strong case for American League Cy Young Award honors.

In Sunday's win over Oakland, the right-hander made his 12th straight start allowing 1 earned run or less.

Over 72 innings during the surge, Cease has allowed only 4 earned runs.

Since 1913, Cease is just the second starting pitcher to accomplish the feat. The Mets' Jacob deGrom gave up 4 earned runs in 72 innings over 12 starts last season.

Cease is second in the AL in wins (11), ERA (2.01) and strikeouts (161).

Charlotte-bound:

Injured pitcher Vince Velasquez (right finger blister) is heading to Class AAA Charlotte on a rehab assignment.

Out since early July, Velasquez is 3-3 with a 5.21 ERA in 14 games (8 starts) this season.

When he returns, the right-hander will likely be used out of the bullpen.

"Just evaluate what he's doing down there," manager Tony La Russa said. "Maybe if he comes back in our bullpen, there's a question of being able to throw 2-3 innings. He's got to throw enough to where he gets a feel for all of his pitches, he's got four or five pitches."