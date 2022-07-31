Q&A with Bears RB David Montgomery: 'You don't get treats or cool points for being a pro'

Of the 15-plus players we've spoken with during the first week of Bears camp at Halas Hall, few have impressed more than David Montgomery.

The fourth-year running back, who will be a focal point of offensive coordinator Luke Getsy's game plans, is looking to establish himself as one of the league's elite tailbacks.

Some may argue he's already there, but that's a tough sell.

Montgomery isn't in the same class as the Colts' Jonathan Taylor (2,171 yards from scrimmage, 20 TDs last season), the Bengals' Joe Mixon (1,519-16), the Vikings' Dalvin Cook (1,383-6), the Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (1,289-12), the Browns' Nick Chubb (1,433-9) and, of course, the Titans' Derrick Henry, who has 4,978 yards from scrimmage and a whopping 58 TDs over the last three campaigns.

Let's not forget about the Saints' Alvin Kamara and the Packers' Aaron Jones as well.

Montgomery, who had 1,150 yards from scrimmage and 7 TDs in 13 games last season, has a chance to join that group if he can stay healthy and the offensive line can open holes the way it's supposed to in Getsy's run-friendly scheme.

Asked if he feels slighted because experts don't put him among the NFL's top RBs, Montgomery said: "Of course. I take everything personal. You see lists, I see them too."

Here's a good portion of the rest of Montgomery's eye-opening conversation with the media after Friday's practice:

Q: You are a serious guy. Do you appreciate coach Eberflus making everyone accountable?

A: Yeah. It's good for me too because ... everyone every once in a while gets to that point of comfortability. I wasn't saying that I was reaching that, but at times I can feel myself getting there. Just knowing that I've got to stay on my toes at all times is definitely good for me and it's good for everybody else too.

Q: How do you keep from getting complacent?

A: I remember that I didn't have any offers coming out of high school. I remember that we didn't have any money when I was younger. I remember that when I got to college I wasn't supposed to play as a freshman. And I remember when I was coming out in the draft I got passed up a bunch of times.

Q: How does it feel when the head coach comes out and says you are a good pro?

A: It's definitely good that someone recognizes it, but at the same time it's just being a pro and (that's) what I'm supposed to do. You don't get treats or cool points for being a pro. It's either you're a pro or you're out of the NFL. I think I want to pick being a pro.

Q: Have you always been pretty serious?

A: I've always looked at things in a serious manner because I know opportunities are not forever, and I know that I've met a lot of people in my life who have squandered every opportunity that they've had.

Q: Where's your mindset going into the final year of your contract?

A: Really, just taking it one day (at a time). ... The biggest thing I'm excited for -- most people don't know I have a child on the way. I'm excited to be a dad. So just being sure that I'm being the best version of myself for my girl. ...

Right now I'm trying to be like, "This is where I was at here; maybe if I'm this way, it'll prepare me better in moments where I can make a decision to be a dad." Because I'm sure there's fathers in this room that have been met with adversity and things where you gotta be challenged. They have to face it and look like, "OK, it's bigger than me. I gotta just figure out how to get through it." ...

If you know much about me, I'm not really paying too much about a contract because I'm a firm believer that God's gonna take care of whatever he's supposed to take care of when he's going to.

Q: So you're looking at it as "I'm doing this for us" instead of "I'm doing it for me"?

A: I've always looked at it as, "I'm doing it for us." I've never been a selfish human being. If anything, I've been the most selfless person that anyone ever knows because that's just who I am and my character. But I also want to see everyone reach their full potential because I know God placed me on this earth to help others and service others.

And I find light and joy out of my life knowing that I helped somebody else.

• Follow John on Twitter @johndietzdh.