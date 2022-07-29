White Sox hoping to have Robert back early next week

After beginning a rehab assignment with Class AAA Charlotte Thursday night and going 1-for-5 as the designated hitter, Luis Robert was not in the lineup Friday night at Nashville.

The White Sox's standout center fielder has been on the injured list since July 15, the day after he exited a game against the Twins with blurred vision.

Robert was scratched from Friday's game with cold symptoms. He's scheduled to be back on the field with Charlotte on Saturday and play center field.

If Robert is able to get through Saturday and Sunday in good shape, he could be back with the Sox for Monday night's game against the Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field.

"We have to see what his game looks like, see how he moves around," manager Tony La Russa said. "They've got a lot to see this weekend. The fastest (return) would be Kansas City. That's written in pencil."

Even though he's played in only 74 of the Sox's 98 games, Robert is the team leader in home runs (12) and RBI (54) while ranking second with a .301 batting average.

Roster moves:

A day after relief pitcher Reynaldo Lopez landed on the 15-day disabled list with a lower back strain, the White Sox recalled right-hander Davis Martin from Class AAA Charlotte.

Martin is with the Sox for the sixth time this season. He is 1-3 with a 4.67 ERA in 6 games (3 starts).

With the bullpen banged up, Martin is slated for relief duty.

"I wouldn't be afraid to send him out there in the seventh or eighth (inning), or a one-run game," manager Tony La Russa said.

The White Sox outrighted right-hander Parker Markel to AAA Charlotte Friday, decreasing their 40-man roster to 39.

Claimed off waivers from Oakland in early June, Markel is 1-1 with a 6.43 ERA in 15 relief appearances for Charlotte.