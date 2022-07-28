White Sox broadcaster Benetti adds Fox Sports college football coverage to his resume

Jason Benetti, the TV voice of the White Sox, will add Fox Sports to his ever-growing resume later this year. His slate of Fox events will begin with college football games this fall.

"Jason is a top-tier broadcaster that elevates every production he joins," said Brad Zager, president of production/operations at Fox Sports, in a news release. "His reputation precedes him, and we are excited to add his passion for sports and broadcasting to our lineup starting this fall."

Benetti has moonlighted with ESPN for the last 11 years, working college football, college basketball, MLB, NFL and NBA games. He also began calling NBC's Sunday MLB games this summer.