Little sunshine breaks through dark clouds as training camp opens at Halas Hall

Opening days are almost always filled with optimism across the sports landscape.

In baseball, basketball and hockey, it's all about the season opener.

In football, though, there's normally something special about the first day of training camp. And while on some level that was certainly the case Wednesday with the Bears at Halas Hall, there were also a couple of dark clouds that dampened the mood.

One centered around Roquan Smith, who is looking for a contract extension that would make him one of the richest linebackers in the NFL. The Bears placed the 25-year-old on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, a move some believe to be a show of respect as the sides try to come to terms on a deal.

Coach Matt Eberflus insisted Smith is injured, although he shed little light on the situation. The Q&A on the subject was interesting, to say the least.

Q: Do you sense that a contract will make him able to practice?

A: "Well, I know right now that he is on (the PUP list) and that's all I can say at this time."

Q: Does he have an injury or is this just a procedural matter?

A: "Yeah, of course. He's on PUP. So that's where he is at."

Q: And you can't tell us the injury?

A: "No. I'm not going to talk about a bunch of injuries you know. ... I may say, 'Hey, this guy has this soft tissue deal. He's going to get back in a few days.' Other than that I'm not going to make big comments about injuries."

Q: But just to clarify: He did take a physical yesterday and that was a result of what came out of it?

A: "Yup."

Eberflus also said Smith is "really in a good spot. We had a great conversation, talking to him about where he is. He's focused. He's in meetings and he's wired in in that way. ... He is on PUP right now so he is not able to get out there and practice, but he's wired in."

The other cloud swirled around defensive end Robert Quinn, who did not take part in mandatory OTAs but did take part in practice Wednesday. Quinn has been unhappy since the Bears traded Khalil Mack to the L.A. Chargers in March.

There was speculation that Quinn, who set a team record last season with 18½ sacks, would hold out and demand to be traded.

Asked if he does want to be moved, the 32-year-old said: "I've been traded twice. You get tired of moving. I mean I thought I did a good job last year, but I guess (I'll) just continue to re-prove myself. I expect to be here, but if not, that's out of my control."

The rebuilding Bears aren't expected to do much this season, but things could really spiral out of control if they are without Smith and Quinn. An already green defense would get exposed all over the field.

Quinn has 101 sacks over his 11-year career, although his season-by-season totals are extremely inconsistent. He has five double-digit sack campaigns, but also managed just 2 in 2020 and 6½ in 2018.

Quinn ended his 10-minute media session saying the last thing he wants is to become a poison pill in the room.

"Whatever building I'm in, the only thing I can do is bring the best version of myself and keep the positive energy around," Quinn said. "If you think about all the what-ifs, honestly you're going to be bringing in some bad energy in the building. I've seen it before and it's not a good thing.

"I'm just trying to walk in with a positive spirit, getting myself prepared for the season as a Chicago Bear."

In the bigger picture, Eberflus was happy with the first day. He expects to run a high-octane camp and isn't particularly worried about injuries cropping up.

Play hard and fast. That's the only way you're going to improve during a camp that will be over before you know it.

"We can't live soft and play hard. You just can't do it," Eberflus said. "That's not the way football is. So we've gotta play hard and be a hard team. But you've gotta balance that. You've gotta balance when to pull back and when to push. We'll get a good sense of that."