Bullpen breaks down in White Sox's 6-5 loss to Rockies

Called on to close out Wednesday's game against the Rockies, Kendall Graveman walked the first three hitters he faced and Colorado rallied to beat the White Sox 6-5. Associated Press

Assuming they still are buyers as Tuesday's trade deadline nears, you can see why White Sox general manager Rick Hahn says adding bullpen help is a priority.

The Sox are in dire need of a left-handed reliever with Garrett Crochet out for the season recovering from Tommy John surgery and Aaron Bummer still on the injured list after going down with a shoulder issue in early June.

But things aren't right on the other side of the bullpen, either.

The White Sox's crushing 6-5 loss to the Rockies Wednesday at Coors Field painfully showed right-handed relief help is also needed.

With the Sox leading 5-4 in the ninth inning, closer Liam Hendriks was not available after throwing 27 pitches in the Sox's 2-1 win over Colorado on Tuesday night.

On top of which, Hendriks has to take medication to combat the high altitude in Denver. When he does, Hendriks said he loses feeling in his left hand and feet and is prone to dizziness.

Kendall Graveman got the ball to close it out Wednesday, but the righty was also used Tuesday and he threw 11 pitches over a scoreless inning.

Graveman got into immediate trouble in the ninth, walking the first three Rockies hitters that came to the plate.

Elias Diaz followed with a 2-run single and the White Sox (49-49) dropped back to the .500 mark for the 18th time this season.

"Felt good, but obviously didn't get the job done today," Graveman told reporters. "It's a shame because we played hard and had the lead. Walked three guys and gave up a hit. That can't happen."

Such a long stretch of futility might lead the Sox to stand pat at the trade deadline, which would not be good for the bullpen.

Before Graveman came on for the save try, Joe Kelly was pitching the eighth and he came close to extending his scoreless streak to 8 innings.

But with a runner on second base and two outs, Kelly had to exit the game with right biceps discomfort.

A right biceps nerve issue forced the veteran right-hander to miss the first month of the season, but Kelly said leaving Wednesday was more of a precaution.

Right-hander Reynaldo Lopez was not available for relief duty due to back tightness and it's unclear when he'll be able to pitch again.

Trailing 3-2 in the seventh inning, Tim Anderson tied the game with an RBI single and AJ Pollock put the White Sox ahead with a 2-run single.

Lucas Giolito started for the Sox and allowed 3 runs on 6 hits and 4 walks in 5 innings while throwing 104 pitches.