Bears place Roquan Smith on PUP list

The Bears placed linebacker Roquan Smith on the physically unable to perform list and he will not practice until he is removed from the list.

Smith did not participate Wednesday when the Bears took the practice field for the first time during training camp at Halas Hall. The two-time second-team All-Pro linebacker plans to hold out until he has a new contract. He did, however, report to camp Tuesday and is participating in meetings and off-the-field activities.

The Bears did not provide a reason why they placed Smith on the PUP list. Under the latest collective bargaining agreement, veteran players under contract who sit out practice during training camp face a $50,000 fine per day. By reporting to camp and going on the PUP list, Smith will likely avoid any fines.

Asked specifically if Smith had an injury, head coach Matt Eberflus said, "Yeah of course, he's on PUP, so that's where he is at."

The team also placed defensive lineman Sam Kamara on the PUP list. Wide receiver Tajae Sharpe, safety Dane Cruikshank and cornerback Michael Joseph were placed on the non-football injury list.

Smith is currently under contract for one more season. He's slated to make $9.7 million, according to OverTheCap.com. Indianapolis' Shaquille Leonard and San Francisco's Fred Warner -- who were both drafted in 2018 along with Smith -- inked extension that were worth more than $90 million in total and more than $19 million per season.

Smith's situation is unique because he appears to be operating without an agent. Smith hasn't had an agent for several years. Bears general manager Ryan Poles declined to elaborate how he communicates with Smith and Smith's camp.

"If a player didn't have an agent, it would be a different situation than if they did," Poles said.