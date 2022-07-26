White Sox start softer portion of schedule with 2-1 win over Rockies

White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech claps after getting Rockies' Kris Bryant to ground into a double play to end the fifth inning on Tuesday in Denver. Even though he had to deal with heavy traffic throughout his 5⅓ innings of work, Kopech held the Rockies scoreless while allowing 6 hits and 3 walks and throwing 91 pitches. Associated Press

The White Sox began a long stroll down Easy Street Tuesday night at Colorado.

In the first of two games against the Rockies at Coors Field, the Sox started a stretch of 19 straight games against teams with losing records.

If there was ever a time to start stringing together wins after struggling to hit the .500 mark throughout much of the first half, it has arrived.

The White Sox edged Colorado 2-1. They have a winning record (49-48) for the first time since they were 22-21 on May 25.

"We have plenty of games left against the teams we are chasing and we've got the talent to play at the level we've seen over the past several days," general manager Rick Hahn said last Friday before the third-place White Sox split a four-game home series against second-place Cleveland. "Do that more consistently than not, and I think we'll be in a good spot. We've got work to do, don't get me wrong.

"We've played in a way in the first half that made it so these last two months are going to be a lot more exciting than the last two months of last season were.

"I think we are up to the challenge."

The Sox are now 8-3 in interleague play.

Michael Kopech got the start for the White Sox. The scuffling right-hander was 1-4 with a 5.74 ERA over his last six outings heading into the all-star break.

Even though he had to deal with heavy traffic throughout his 5⅓ innings of work, Kopech held the Rockies scoreless while allowing 6 hits and 3 walks and throwing 91 pitches.

In his first full season as a starter, Kopech seemed to benefit from a 10-day rest and the Sox will continue monitoring his workload.

Kopech has logged 88⅓ innings this year, more than he threw in his first two combined seasons with the White Sox.

"We have to play it by ear," Hahn said of Kopech's usage. "We have to see how Michael, as he's now drifting into chartered territory in terms of his load, has to be managed. Knock on wood, we're able to maintain and keep him strong and healthy in the role through October. If we have to adjust, we'll adjust."

The Sox took a 1-0 lead over the Rockies in the fourth inning on AJ Pollock's fielder's choice groundout.

In the seventh, Yoan Moncada's RBI double made a 2-0 lead.

In the ninth inning, Ryan McMahon ended the White Sox's shutout bid with a leadoff home run off closer Liam Hendriks.

The Sox turned 4 double plays, a season high.

Before the game, manager Tony La Russa said center fielder Luis Robert (blurred vision) is not likely to be ready to come off the injured list on time, Friday against Oakland at Guaranteed Rate Field.

"He seems like he's improving every day, except he's still getting tested," La Russa told reporters. "The IL date is Friday but he hasn't played much, so first things first. When is he cleared to really compete and then what's the smart thing to do? Hope for the best."