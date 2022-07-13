Dawson sets record in Boomers win

Chase Dawson broke a 16-year-old Frontier League record with his 17th triple of the year helping the Schaumburg Boomers pull away to a 9-2 victory over the Evansville Otters at Wintrust Field on Day Camp Day.

Dawson's record-setter came in the bottom of the seventh to score Alec Craig with an insurance run after Evansville had pulled within a run in the top of the frame. Evansville opened the scoring with a run in the top of the second, but hometown product Cosimo Cannella doubled home two with two outs in the bottom of the frame to put the Boomers ahead for good. Cannella was signed before the game and is a Schaumburg native, the righty previously appeared for the team in 2017. Schaumburg tacked on four in the eighth, sending 10 men to the plate to pull away. William Salas notched a two-run single in the frame to extend his hitting streak to nine.

Jumpei Akanuma tossed his second quality start to improve to 3-0 on the year. Akanuma allowed one run with a walk and five strikeouts in six innings. Luis Perez, Jake Joyce and All-Star Darrell Thompson combined to toss the final three innings, amassing six strikeouts as the pitching staff finished with 11. The Boomers have recorded six straight games with double-digit strikeouts.

The offense finished with 11 hits. Mike Hart homered in the third, his third with the team, and drove home two while posting a pair of hits. Hart owns 13 RBIs in eight games with the team. Blake Grant-Parks recorded a second consecutive multihit performance, finishing 3-for-4.

The previous Frontier League record for triples in a season was 16, set by Hall of Famer Chris Sidick in 2006 over 95 appearances. Today was the 51st appearance of the year for Dawson. The triple was also the 30th by the Boomers this year, breaking the single season team mark of 29 set last year. Schaumburg leads the league in triples.

The Boomers (27-25) cap the series and the homestand with the rubber game on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. RHP Blake Stelzer (4-2, 3.60) is scheduled to start for the Boomers against RHP Justin Watland (4-3, 4.13). It's Pro Wrestling Night at Wintrust Field featuring special appearances by former WWE Universal Champion Adam Scherr (known as Braun Strowman in WWE) and IMPACT Wrestling's Eric Young.