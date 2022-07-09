Colson Montgomery making quick climb toward White Sox's roster

The White Sox's first-round draft pick last year out of Southridge High School in Indiana, shortstop Colson Montgomery is having a banner minor-league season and already looks like a future star when he reaches the majors. AP File Photo

Flustered White Sox fans in need of a diversion, we're here to help.

Let's turn the attention away from major-league baseball's most disappointing team over the first half of the season for a moment and drop it on a low level minor-league player.

Only 20 years old, Colson Montgomery appears to be a long ways from playing at Guaranteed Rate Field.

In this case, however, the object in the mirror is closer than it appears.

There is no chance Montgomery -- the Sox's first-round draft pick last year out of Southridge High School in Huntingburg, Ind. -- makes the jump to the majors this season.

Right?

"Well, I mean, let's just say he continues to impress," said Chris Getz, the White Sox's assistant GM/player development director. "That would take, obviously, a big jump, perhaps not worth the risk."

That is some code for no, Montgomery will not be seen at Guaranteed Rate Field this year.

But with each passing day, it's looking more and more like the Sox's No. 1 prospect is going to be a major-league superstar in the not too distant future.

"I appreciate the excitement and the optimism, Colson does as well," Getz said. "But he just continues to go out there and perform. It's really important for him to have a solid first full season, just for a base."

After being selected No. 22 overall in last year's draft, Montgomery made his pro debut in the Arizona Complex League. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound shortstop more than held his own, hitting .287/.396/.362 in 26 games.

This year, Montgomery has been off the charts.

Starting the season at low Class A Kannapolis, the left-hander slashed .324/.424/.477 with 4 home runs and 26 RBI in 45 games before being promoted to high A Winston-Salem on June 24.

Not only has Montgomery hit a sizzling .368/.468/.579 with 2 homers and 7 RBI over his first 11 games with Winston-Salem, he reached base safely in 43 straight games heading into Saturday's play.

In midseason prospect rankings, Montgomery has rocketed up the charts. MLB Pipeline ranks him at No. 93 and Baseball America has Montgomery at No. 99.

Given his age, and considering he's only played 83 career minor-league games, that's an impressive rise.

Getz has already spent a lot of time in North Carolina this season tracking Montgomery's progress.

"I love the temperament, always did," Getz said. "He's so under control with everything that he does on the field, and off the field for that matter. You never know how it's going to go, when you're playing professional baseball for the first time, your first full season. He's truly one of those guys that just continues to get better on a daily basis.

"The struggles that every player is faced with, he takes it head on. He doesn't go into a hole at all, he really enjoys the challenges of the game, just seems to be kind of playing the long game. It's not a sprint to him, it's very much a marathon and that tends to bode well for professional baseball players, for major-league baseball players."

A case can already been made that Montgomery is ready to take the next step up and play at Class AA Birmingham.

Infielder Lenyn Sosa made the jump from Birmingham to the White Sox earlier this season, so that tells you Montgomery is soon going to be on the major-league radar.

For now, he'll have to be content tearing up the Carolina League.

"Guys can show you stuff, show you what they're capable of doing on this day and this day, if you see someone on a showcase circuit, so to speak," Getz said. "Not only can he show you in these small glimpses, but you can appreciate his game over time as well. We really couldn't ask much more out of Colson this year."