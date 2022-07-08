Anderson to start at shortstop in All-Star Game; Sox drop another home game

Detroit Tigers closer Michael Fulmer celebrates with catcher Eric Haase, left, after the Tigers defeated the Chicago White Sox 7-5 in a baseball game Friday. Associated Press

Tim Anderson is going to be the American League's starting shortstop in the July 19 All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium. He was voted in Friday, before the Sox lost to the Tigers 7-5 at Guaranteed Rate Field. Associated Press

Tim Anderson has been a team-first player since he joined the White Sox from Class AAA Charlotte in June 2016.

Winning batting titles, making all-star teams and drawing personal attention have always come second, although they're always appreciated.

While he continues to try helping the Sox pull out of their season-long spiral, Anderson will also be heading to Los Angeles for the July 19 All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium.

Fan voting ended Friday, Anderson beat out the Blue Jays' Bo Bichette and he is going to start at shortstop for the American League.

"Just kind of to come here from the jump and just grind all the way to here and now," said Anderson, who was an all-star reserve last year. "To see where I started at, it's a blessing. I'm very thankful to be selected to start."

Anderson is going to be the first White Sox shortstop to start the All-Star Game since Luis Aparicio in 1970.

That's about it for the good Sox news.

Against the Tigers Friday night, the White Sox grabbed the early lead in the first inning on Luis Robert's 2-run homer and weren't able to hold on.

Detroit tied the game on Jeimer Candelario's 2-run homer off Lucas Giolito and the Tigers jumped ahead with 2 runs in the sixth inning and 4 more in the seventh, much to the dismay of the 29,215 in attendance at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox did answer back with 3 runs in the eighth inning and they threatened again in the ninth before coming up short in a 7-5 loss.

In one of the many disturbing trends on the South Side this season, the Sox's home record dropped to 17-25. Last year, they had the best home record (53-28) in the AL.

"I think you have to identify what's different about playing at home, playing on the road," manager Tony La Russa said. "The explanation doesn't jump out at you. We haven't been as productive so we've got to come up with some answers about that.

"The guys like to play here, the fans are very vocal and supportive. So it really is not an easy answer."

Giolito, who gave up 5 runs on 5 hits and 2 walks over 6⅔ innings, has no idea why the White Sox are struggling so badly at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Anderson was asked the same question.

"Things happen, try not to dig too much into it," he said. "Definitely different. We're going to keep coming to the ballpark trying to get better every day. Keep trying to be good teammates.

Just keep working hard and hopefully that brings wins. We understand we're in a tough stretch but that's part of the game."