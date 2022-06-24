Luke Richardson is new Blackhawks coach

The Blackhawks said Luke Richardson is their next head coach. Associated Press

Luke Richardson, who played more than 1,400 games as a defenseman and has spent the last 12 seasons in various coaching roles, will be the next head coach of the Chicago Blackhawks.

The hire was first reported by Frank Seravalli and confirmed by a Hawks spokesman shortly thereafter.

Contract details are being worked out, and a news conference is expected next week.

Richardson, who spent most of his playing career with Edmonton (436 games), Philadelphia (387) and Toronto (299), got his start behind the bench with the Ottawa Senators in 2009 when he was hired as an assistant. After three seasons in Ottawa, Richardson went on to coach the AHL's Binghamton Senators. He stayed in that role, hoping to earn the head job with the Senators, but was not hired by new GM Pierre Dorion.

Richardson spent the last four years as an assistant under Claude Julien in Montreal. The Canadiens reached the Stanley Cup Finals in 2021, falling to Tampa Bay.

Richardson comes to a rebuilding squad that could be one of the worst in the NHL. His job -- along with his assistants -- will be to coach up a slew of young players and to turn them into viable NHLers.

After the Hawks fired Jeremy Colliton last November after a 1-9-2 start, they named Derek King interim coach. GM Kyle Davidson said King, whose record was 27-33-10, was a candidate to take over next season.

"I'm not sure what's next," King said in a text. "I'll take the weekend to think it over with my family then will go from there."

The 53-year-old Richardson is credited with turning a putrid Canadiens' defense into an impressive force. His calm, measured demeanor goes a long way in helping get the most out of everyone.

"I've honestly never heard him scream once. Like, ever," said Victor Mete in a story published by The Athletic in 2019. "He uses his hands a lot to show you how to do something, uses the iPad if he has to. But everything about him is just so calm."

The big question is, what kind of team will Richardson have to coach? There are rumors swirling around that Alex DeBrincat and Kirby Dach are both on the trade block.

And that's at a minimum.

Davidson could also deal others, including Connor Murphy, Dominik Kubalik and Dylan Strome.