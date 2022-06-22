Giolito shelled again as White Sox fall to Blue Jays, drop back under .500

The Blue Jays' Bo Bichette watches his grand slam in fourth inning of Wednesday's game against the White Sox in Chicago. The Blue Jays won 9-5. Associated Press

White Sox starter Lucas Giolito delivers a pitch during the first inning of Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Chicago. Giolito gave up 7 earned runs on 11 hits and 1 walk in the loss. Associated Press

After gutting out a 12-inning win over the Blue Jays Tuesday night and getting back to the .500 mark (33-33) for the first time since May 29, the White Sox were feeling good heading into Wednesday afternoon's game against Toronto at Guaranteed Rate Field.

"The way we got there (.500) was tortuous, but now it's getting above it," manager Tony La Russa said. "You can't be a winning club until you pass that threshold. So today's our chance to be a winning club. I just think when we look at it, we've got more pluses than problems. We have a chance to be a winning club and get closer to contention."

La Russa was hoping Lucas Giolito would regain his old form and steer the Sox to a three-game sweep over the Blue Jays, but it turned out to be another dud for the right-hander.

In 5 innings, Giolito (4-4, 5.40 ERA) gave up 7 runs on 11 hits and 1 walk. Over his last 25⅔ innings, he's allowed a staggering 27 earned runs.

Trailing 7-0 after Giolito exited, the White Sox did make a big late push with 1 run in the sixth inning, a run in the seventh and 3 more in the eighth, but they wound up losing to Toronto 9-5.