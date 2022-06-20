Anderson returns to White Sox's lineup in 8-7 win over Blue Jays

Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson celebrates in the dugout out after scoring on Andrew Vaughn's double during the first inning Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays at Guaranteed Rate Field. Associated Press

They took the field against the Blue Jays Monday night averaging over 7 runs in their last 10 games.

They also got Tim Anderson back in the lineup, and the White Sox's offense remained in high gear during an 8-7 win over Toronto at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Out since May 30 with a right groin strain, Anderson returned to the leadoff spot and set the tone with a single leading off the first inning.

The Sox's all-star shortstop was 2-for-5 in his return, hiking his batting average to a sizzling .357.

"They've been swinging the bat real well," Anderson said. "It would have been pretty dope for me to join the party as well, but I'm here today. We'll see what happens."

With Anderson back at the top of the order, the White Sox welcomed him back with some power against the Jays.

Second baseman Josh Harrison's first home run of the season, a 2-run shot off Toronto starter Jose Berrios, gave the Sox a 3-2 lead in the second inning.

Luis Robert hit another 2-run homer in the third and Andrew Vaughn added a solo shot in the fourth inning.

"He's the sparkplug of all sparkplugs," Vaughn said of Anderson. "The man can flat-out hit, he gets on base dang near all the time, I feel like. It's huge. One through nine we have guys that bang the ball and get on base. If you do that, our pitchers shove like they do, we'll win a lot of games we have left."

Lance Lynn made his second start of the season since coming off the injured list. In his home debut, the right-hander pitched 5 innings and gave up 5 runs (3 earned) on 4 hits and 2 walks.

"You give up 5 runs in 5 innings, it's still horse(bleep)," Lynn said. "Offense came to play tonight for us and they made some plays defensively, too. It was a good team win all the way around."

Eloy return:

Out of Class AAA Charlotte's lineup the last two weeks and still trying to fully recover from late April surgery on a torn right hamstring tendon, Eloy Jimenez is ready to get back on the field.

White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said Jimenez is going to restart his rehab assignment at Triple-A Tuesday.

"He'll initially be a DH out there but we'll slowly progress his usage and his return to the active roster will be based upon, from a baseball standpoint, how long it takes to get his timing back," Hahn said.

A left fielder, Jimenez is batting .235/.316/.235 with no home runs or RBI in 6 games with Charlotte.

More injury news:

Liam Hendriks was scheduled to do some throwing before Monday night's game against the Blue Jays.

The Sox's all-star closer is targeting a July 1 after going on the injured list June 14 with a right forearm strain.

"I know he's feeling good," GM Rick Hahn said. "I know we're starting to ramp up his activity and everything is trending the right way on him."

Hahn gave a similar report on catcher Yasmani Grandal, who went on the IL on June 13 with lower back spasms.

"He actually came back to Chicago instead of going to Houston (over the weekend) to get treatment here," Hahn said. "He's responded very well to treatment. He's going to begin ramping up his baseball activities in the next couple of days. We don't have a time frame on him just yet, but this weekend was good, productive."