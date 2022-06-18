First things first: White Sox making good choices with No. 1 draft picks

Chicago White Sox's Jake Burger, right, was drafted in 2017 with the No. 11 overall pick. After a rocky road over the first 3 years of his career, Burger has now played in 40 games for the Sox this season and ranks second with 8 home runs and fourth with 23 RBI. Associated Press

We're a month out from the Major League Baseball draft, and the White Sox are on a bit of a roll.

Over the last five years, they've used their first-round picks on Jake Burger (2017), Nick Madrigal (2018), Andrew Vaughn, Garrett Crochet and Colson Montgomery.

True, the Sox were in a rebuild at the beginning of that stretch, and Burger (No. 11 overall), Madrigal (No. 4), Vaughn (No. 3) and Crochet (No. 11) were all high picks.

To the White Sox's credit, they didn't completely mess them up.

The jury remains way out on Madrigal, who was sent to the Cubs in the Craig Kimbrel trade last July.

The second baseman hit .317/.358/.406 in 83 games with the Sox and had trouble staying healthy.

Madrigal is hitting .222/.263/.250 in 31 games for the Cubs this season and is dealing with more injury issues. After missing three weeks in May (back), he's on the IL again with a groin strain.

Crochet is out for the year after having Tommy John surgery in early April.

The left-hander was the first 2020 draft pick to make it to the major leagues, and he did it without every appearing in a minor-league game.

Losing Crochet was a major setback for the White Sox's bullpen, but he'll be ready to go next year and there's still a decent chance he'll be an impact starting pitcher down the road.

Burger and Vaughn are looking like big hits for the Sox.

At Cal, Vaughn was one of the best bats in college baseball in 2018-19 and the polished swing is still a factor at the game's highest level.

After playing in only 55 minor-league games in 2019, Vaughn was at the White Sox's alternate training site in Schaumburg the following year when COVID-19 shut down minor-league baseball.

He made the Sox's roster last season and never looked back.

"It's a good reminder for everybody," manager Tony La Russa said. "He never played higher than A-ball yet, had a real good alternate camp. He comes into spring training (in 2021) with A-ball experience and he ends up producing for a team that's trying to win. It says everything about him and his talent, intelligence, toughness, cool under pressure.

"There were a lot of times during the year where he was our best run producer. Then toward the end he got a little tired maybe. But he's a better hitter than he was last year and he was good last year."

As has been well documented, Burger's path to the White Sox almost went off the cliff.

The affable third baseman flashed the power he developed at Missouri State with 4 home runs in 47 games at low Class A Kannapolis in 2017, his first pro season.

The following spring, Burger ruptured his left Achilles tendon during a February Cactus League appearance for the Sox. Already out for the season, he re-ruptured the tendon in May and went into a spiral.

A bruised left heel caused Burger to miss the entire 2019 season and the St. Louis native contemplated quitting the game while he battled depression.

He kept pushing, split the 2020 season between the independent CarShield Collegiate League in Missouri and the White Sox's alternate site in Schaumburg and made it to the majors last year.

When he started this season with Class AAA Charlotte, joined the Sox when Yoan Moncada strained his oblique right before Opening Day and was optioned back to the minors a month later, Burger stayed upbeat.

"I want to play baseball and I want to compete, no matter where I'm at," he said. "It's kind of how I take it. Obviously, I hate referencing back to the three years I missed, but I was sitting on the couch for 2½ of those years. I'm going to put my best foot forward, no matter where I'm at. Take every day as a blessing."

Burger played in his 40th game for the White Sox Saturday and ranked second with 8 home runs and fourth with 23 RBI.

With Moncada dealing with another injury, Burger is going to continue getting opportunities to resurrect his career.

As for Montgomery, he was drafted out of high school last year and is just getting started.

It's been a very promising beginning for the 20-year-old shortstop out of Jasper, Ind.

After drawing a walk in the first inning Saturday, Montgomery has reached base safely in 28 consecutive games for Class A Kannapolis.