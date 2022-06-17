White Sox's Kopech cleared to start vs. Astros Sunday night

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech, front left, exited his last start on June 12 after just 13 pitches. Associated Press

A week after it looked like he sustained a serious injury, Michael Kopech is scheduled to be back on the mound for the White Sox.

After throwing a bullpen in Houston on Thursday's off day, Kopech was feeling good and he'll start against the Astros Sunday night in a game that will be nationally televised on ESPN.

"I probably would have been pretty doubtful about it," Kopech told reporters Friday.

In last Sunday's start against the Rangers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Kopech had to leave the game after throwing only 13 pitches. He spiked the baseball to the ground in frustration before heading to the clubhouse.

Fluid was drained from Kopech's right knee Monday, and he's made steady improvement.

"I've gone through my delivery 200 times in the past two days and it's felt good every time," said Kopech, who is 2-2 with a 1.92 ERA in 11 starts. "I don't think it's anything that's going to affect me on the mound. It's just being able to tolerate it and I can tolerate it."

Minor matters:

Colson Montgomery, the Sox's first-round draft pick last year out of Southridge High School in Huntingburg, Ind., singled in the fourth inning for low Class A Kannapolis Friday night and has now reached base safely in 27 straight games.

The 20-year-old shortstop should be moving up to high Class A Winston-Salem in the near future.

Relief pitcher Dan Winkler, who signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox Thursday, debuted with Class AAA Charlotte Friday night and struck out the side in 1 inning of scoreless relief.

Winkler spent the last two seasons with the Cubs and was a combined 1-3 with a 4.50 ERA in 65 games.