Moncada busts out big time as White Sox sweep hapless Tigers

Slumping third baseman Yoan Moncada was 5-for-6 and drove in 5 runs Wednesday afternoon as the White Sox beat the Tigers 13-0 and completed a three-game sweep. Associated Press

The White Sox headed into Detroit in pretty bad shape.

They exited feeling much better after sweeping the hapless Tigers in a three-game series at Comerica Park.

"This was a good day," manager Tony La Russa told reporters after the Sox bludgeoned Detroit 13-0. "The boys came to work today."

Coming into the series, the White Sox were reeling after losing 4 of 5 at home against the Dodgers and Rangers to drop a season-high 4 games under .500 (27-31).

La Russa's job status was headline news and the injury list continued to grow.

Heading out, the Sox get an off day Thursday after outscoring the Tigers 27-6.

Yoan Moncada was in a 9-for-78 slump (.115) when he first came to the plate Wednesday, and his last home run was on May 14.

The slumping third baseman gave the White Sox the early lead with a 3-run homer in the first inning off Alex Faedo.

"The guys celebrated in the dugout like I had just hit my first career homer," Moncada said through a translator. "They know I've been struggling and that kind of support means everything. This was definitely a day that can turn things around."

His day was far from done after the home run. Moncada went 5-for-6 and drove in 5 runs in the lopsided win, raising his batting average from .141 to .181.

After missing the first month of the season with an oblique injury and dealing with lingering hamstring issues, Moncada is looking to put his health issues behind him and start producing on a consistent basis.

"A day like this is good for your mind, your confidence," Moncada said. "During a bad stretch you can get a little down. It helps to reinforce your confidence."

In addition to Moncada, Jose Abreu was 4-for-5 with 2 RBI and Andrew Vaughn and Josh Harrison had 3 hits each.

Detroit position players Harold Castro, Kody Clemens and Tucker Barnhart pitched the final three innings as the White Sox piled up 22 hits.

After the loss, the Tigers (24-38) held a lengthy closed-door meeting.

"No one likes going out there and getting their (butts) handed to them every night," Detroit catcher Eric Haase said. "We feel like we're a better team than that and for whatever reason, we're not clicking. Playing the way we've been playing, it's very old and we want to change that."

Vince Velasquez came off the injured list and started for the Sox. Out since May 31 with a strained left groin, the right-hander pitched 2⅔ scoreless innings.

Davis Martin followed with 5⅓ scoreless innings to pick up his first major-league win.

"It was a great experience, something I'll remember the rest of my life," Martin said.

To clear a roster spot for Velasquez, relief pitcher Kyle Crick went on the IL with right elbow inflammation.