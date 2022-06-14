After placing Hendriks on IL, White Sox roll past Tigers

Liam Hendriks went on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a right forearm strain. The White Sox didn't need their injured closer in a 5-1 win over the Tigers in Detroit. Associated Press

While throwing 108 pitches, White Sox's Dylan Cease had 8 strikeouts on Tuesday. In 11 career starts vs. the Tigers, the right-hander is 10-0 with a 1.91 ERA. Associated Press

With another relatively easy win over the Tigers on Tuesday night, the White Sox were just fine without Liam Hendriks.

When they are in tighter games the rest of the month and likely into July, the Sox are going to have to find another closer.

Before they beat Detroit 5-1 at Comerica Park, the White Sox placed their all-star reliever on the 15-day injured list. Hendriks is dealing with a right forearm strain and the hope is he's back in three weeks.

"As a veteran pitcher, he's used to having discomfort from time to time and what he felt in his last outing, it was just a little bit different," Sox general manager Rick Hahn told reporters in Detroit.

Hendriks, who led the American League with 38 saves last year and is tied for the lead with 16 this season, last pitched on Friday against Texas.

"Over his next couple of days they were able to get it calmed down enough, obviously we kept him active because we thought it was going to resolve itself," Hahn said. "(Monday), it seemed to move a little bit where it was giving him trouble. We went ahead and scanned him and saw the mild signal of the strain and decided the best to err on the side of caution.

"I think if Liam had his wishes we would continue to treat him to keep him active and run him back out there sooner rather than later. But taking the conservative path on this one serves us better long term. It's a matter of how he responds to treatment over the next few days before we come up with an exact timetable, but the preliminary estimate would be three weeks."

With the White Sox holding a comfortable lead over the Tigers Tuesday, Reynaldo Lopez got the final three outs.

Dylan Cease (5-3) started for the Sox and the right-hander labored through 5 innings while allowing 1 unearned run on 7 hits and 1 walk.

Detroit loaded the bases with one out in the first inning and only scored 1 run, which came on Cease's wild pickoff throw to second base.

While throwing 108 pitches, Cease had 8 strikeouts. In 11 career starts vs. the Tigers, the right-hander is 10-0 with a 1.91 ERA.

No. 2 hitter Andrew Vaughn went 4-for-4 with 1 RBI, hiking his batting average to .308.

Luis Robert was 2-for-4 and he drove in 2 runs.