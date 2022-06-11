'Fire Tony!' chants as White Sox blow lead

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa, second from left, talks to his players during the 10th inning Saturday against the Texas Rangers at Guaranteed Rate Field. Associated Press

Loud chants of "Fire Tony!" broke out at Guaranteed Rate Field as manager Tony La Russa and the Chicago White Sox blew a five-run lead and lost to the Texas Rangers 11-9 in 10 innings on Saturday.

La Russa has been under increased scrutiny this week since ordering an unconventional intentional walk in a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The White Sox won the AL Central last season, but now are just 27-30 under their 77-year-old Hall of Fame manager.

The Sox have lost three of four. Texas won for just the fourth time in its last 11 games.

Jake Burger hit a 3-run homer off AL ERA leader Martín Pérez that helped the White Sox take a 5-0 lead into the fifth.

But the Rangers clawed back when Adolis García hit a 3-run homer of his own off Lucas Giolito in the fifth, then tied it at 7 on Jonah Heim's sacrifice fly in the seventh as the crowd of 30,221 began chanting at La Russa.

Nathaniel Lowe put Texas ahead with his second double of the game, a drive that began a 4-run burst in the 10th. A passed ball by Reese McGuire scored another run and Marcus Semien hit a 2-run single.

Danny Mendick's RBI single and Andrew Vaughn's sacrifice fly pulled the Sox within two runs in the bottom half, but Joe Barlow retired Luis Robert and José Abreu to end it.

Texas reliever Matt Moore (3-0) fanned five in two scoreless innings.

Matt Foster (1-1) took the loss.

The White Sox tagged Pérez for 12 hits and 6 earned runs in five innings. He began the day with a 1.56 ERA.

Giolito was impressive through four innings before Garcia homered for the 12th time this year.

Kole Calhoun doubled twice for Texas.