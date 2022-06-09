Call of the wild: La Russa's intentional walk decision ignites controversy

Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Max Muncy celebrates his three-run home run off White Sox relief pitcher Bennett Sousa in the sixth inning Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Guaranteed Rate Field. Muncy hit the homer after shortstop Trea Turner was intentionally walked on a 1-2 count. Associated Press

White Sox manager Tony La Russa during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. La Russa's decision to intentionally walk Trea Turner in a game against the Dodgers is being questioned. Associated Press

When expectations are not being met, this is the time of the season changes start being made.

Typically, the first change is directed at the dugout. Just ask Phillies manager Joe Girardi, who was fired last Friday. Ask Angels manager Joe Maddon, who was let go Tuesday.

If a growing number of White Sox fans had the power, Tony La Russa would be next on the list.

In Thursday afternoon's 11-9 loss to the Dodgers at Guaranteed Rate Field, the Sox blew a 4-0 lead. That's not on La Russa.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, the Sox scored 2 runs, had two runners on and Yasmani Grandal and Gavin Sheets both came to the plate as the winning run.

Grandal fouled out and Sheets struck out, but that's not on La Russa, either.

The White Sox manager's stunning decision in the sixth inning is the one that won't soon be forgotten.

"I don't know if walking someone with two strikes is ever the right move," Los Angeles second baseman Max Muncy said.

"I was just confused," Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner said.

Get in line.

With LA holding a 7-5 lead in the sixth with Freddie Freeman on first and two outs, a wild pitch from left-handed Sox reliever Bennett Sousa to the right-handed Turner advanced Freeman to second base and left the count at 1-2.

That's when La Russa signaled for Sousa to intentionally walk Turner.

Freeman and White Sox shortstop Danny Mendick exchanged incredulous looks at second base, broadcasters from both teams scratched their heads and the left-handed Muncy stepped into the batter's box full of motivation.

"At the moment, I was animated," Muncy said. "I'll just leave it at that."

On a 2-2 pitch from Sousa, Muncy put Los Angeles in front 10-5 with a 3-run homer to left.

Afterward, a defiant La Russa defended his decision to issue what might be the first 1-2 intentional walk in MLB history.

"Is there some question about whether that was good move or not?" the Sox's 77-year-old Hall of Fame manager asked. "Do you know what (Turner) hits against left-handed pitching with 0-1 or two strikes? Do you know what Muncy hits with two strikes against a left-handed pitcher? Is that really a question? We had an open base and Muncy happened to be the guy behind him and that's a better matchup. That wasn't a tough call."

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said issuing an intentional walk on a 1-2 count was "something I've never seen before." He also said: "I'm not going to be the one to question Tony La Russa."

Robert did say the strategy fired up Muncy.

"I think Max felt slighted and I think at times, when a player feels 'disrespect', which he wasn't, he feels that extra focus and wants to prove the other manager wrong," Roberts said. "He showed some emotion. Sometimes players pull from certain things to get that added edge."

If he had to do it all over again -- in some alternate universe perhaps -- La Russa would likely intentionally walk Turner on a 1-2 count again.

"I don't get surprised too often but that one, does anybody in this room really think Turner should have, even with the count, (we) should have gone after Turner?" La Russa said. "I would say that's no chance. Muncy is the guy to get out of the inning. We just missed him."