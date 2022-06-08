Presenting the 2022 Daily Herald DuPage County All-Area Boys Volleyball Team
DuPage County All-Area Team
Name School Year Pos.
Zobie Amgaabaatar, Metea Valley, senior, libero
Britten Beallis, Naperville North, senior, outside hitter
Andrew Briones, Montini, senior, setter/libero
Ryan DeBoer, Timothy Christian, senior, outside hitter
Danny Dorsey, Glenbard West, senior, outside hitter
Dylan Feely, Wheaton Warrenville South, senior, setter
Emmanuel Jurineack, Hinsdale Central, senior, middle hitter
Mason Kolar, Downers Grove South, junior, outside hitter
Jakobi Lange, Hinsdale Central, junior, outside hitter
Andrej Miller, Neuqua Valley, senior, middle hitter
Matt Molnar, Downers Grove South, senior, outside hitter
Aidan Murphy, Metea Valley, senior, setter
Gavin O'Brien, Neuqua Valley, junior, middle hitter
Trevor Powell Glenbard West, senior, setter
Trevor Real, Glenbard East, senior, outside hitter
Jake Reisus, York, senior, libero
Drew Rogers, Benet, senior, outside hitter
Ian Schuller, Downers Grove North, senior, outside hitter
Gavin Swartz, Glenbard West, senior, outside hitter/OPP
Will Trussell, Wheaton North, senior, outside hitter
Honorable Mention
Brannen Almarales, Downers Grove South, senior; Ammar Brzovic, Wheaton Warrenville South, senior; Vince Calzante, Addison Trail, senior; Bartosz Chmielewski, Metea Valley, junior; Michael Lu, Waubonsie Valley, senior; Chad Luckinbill, Metea Valley, senior; Tyler Johnwick, Glenbard East, junior; Dominic Krzeczkowski, Benet, sophomore; Mike Hines, Glenbard South, junior; Matt Hughes, Hinsdale Central, senior; Andrej Moller, Waubonsie Valley, senior; Parker Moorhead, Glenbard West, junior; Kovas Neverauskas, Benet, senior; Gavin O'Brien, Neuqua Valley, junior; Theo Pawlik, Downers Grove North, junior; Mateo Scharosch, Neuqua Valley, senior; Josh Schmitt, Wheaton North, senior; Connor Schreier, Neuqua Valley, senior; Tyler Vasquez, Waubonsie Valley, sophomore; Daniel Vlassov, Wheaton Warrenville South, senior.