 

Presenting the 2022 Daily Herald DuPage County All-Area Boys Volleyball Team

  • Glenbard West's Trevor Powell is part of the Daily Herald's 2022 DuPage County All-Area Boys Volleyball Team.

      Glenbard West's Trevor Powell is part of the Daily Herald's 2022 DuPage County All-Area Boys Volleyball Team. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

 
By Bobby Narang
Daily Herald Correspondent
Updated 6/8/2022 1:01 PM

DuPage County All-Area Team

Name School Year Pos.

 

Zobie Amgaabaatar, Metea Valley, senior, libero

Britten Beallis, Naperville North, senior, outside hitter

Andrew Briones, Montini, senior, setter/libero

Ryan DeBoer, Timothy Christian, senior, outside hitter

Danny Dorsey, Glenbard West, senior, outside hitter

Dylan Feely, Wheaton Warrenville South, senior, setter

Emmanuel Jurineack, Hinsdale Central, senior, middle hitter

Mason Kolar, Downers Grove South, junior, outside hitter

Jakobi Lange, Hinsdale Central, junior, outside hitter

Andrej Miller, Neuqua Valley, senior, middle hitter

Matt Molnar, Downers Grove South, senior, outside hitter

Aidan Murphy, Metea Valley, senior, setter

Gavin O'Brien, Neuqua Valley, junior, middle hitter

Trevor Powell Glenbard West, senior, setter

Trevor Real, Glenbard East, senior, outside hitter

Jake Reisus, York, senior, libero

Drew Rogers, Benet, senior, outside hitter

Ian Schuller, Downers Grove North, senior, outside hitter

Gavin Swartz, Glenbard West, senior, outside hitter/OPP

Will Trussell, Wheaton North, senior, outside hitter

Honorable Mention

Brannen Almarales, Downers Grove South, senior; Ammar Brzovic, Wheaton Warrenville South, senior; Vince Calzante, Addison Trail, senior; Bartosz Chmielewski, Metea Valley, junior; Michael Lu, Waubonsie Valley, senior; Chad Luckinbill, Metea Valley, senior; Tyler Johnwick, Glenbard East, junior; Dominic Krzeczkowski, Benet, sophomore; Mike Hines, Glenbard South, junior; Matt Hughes, Hinsdale Central, senior; Andrej Moller, Waubonsie Valley, senior; Parker Moorhead, Glenbard West, junior; Kovas Neverauskas, Benet, senior; Gavin O'Brien, Neuqua Valley, junior; Theo Pawlik, Downers Grove North, junior; Mateo Scharosch, Neuqua Valley, senior; Josh Schmitt, Wheaton North, senior; Connor Schreier, Neuqua Valley, senior; Tyler Vasquez, Waubonsie Valley, sophomore; Daniel Vlassov, Wheaton Warrenville South, senior.

