Gonsolin, Dodgers shut down White Sox 4-1

Every game seems to be a challenge for the White Sox's offense.

With Tony Gonsolin on the mound for the Dodgers, it figured to be an even tougher night for the Sox.

Coming into Wednesday's game with a 6-0 record and 1.59 ERA, Gonsolin continued his spectacular start to the season in Los Angeles' 4-1 win over the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The right-hander allowed 1 run on 3 hits over 6 innings as the Dodgers snapped the Sox's three-game winning streak.

"Well, I give credit where credit is due," White Sox manager Tony La Russa said. " (Gonsolin) has a 1.00 ERA and he's undefeated. So evidently, it wasn't a piece of cake. But we did have two real good chances to add a run in the fourth and the sixth. We didn't get them over, didn't get them in. So when a guy is pitching that well, every chance you get, you've got to mark and we didn't.

"Our offense got shut down and there were some at-bats that weren't fun to take. I know out guys weren't happy with them."

Gonsolin's mound opponent, White Sox starter Johnny Cueto, held his own after some early damage, giving up 3 runs on 4 hits over 6 innings.

"We haven't been scoring a lot," La Russa said. "We haven't scored at all for him."

Said Cueto: "My focus is just to do my best every time I'm on the mound. I can't focus on what happens around me. I just do my job and focus on that."

As the Sox continue to wait for the offense to get firing on more than a cylinder or two, Jake Burger keeps making a case to stick in the starting lineup.

When he joined the White Sox early in the season from Class AAA Charlotte, Burger wasn't sure how long he'd be staying.

But as he continue coming through with one big hit after another, Burger is making himself impossible to remove.

"He's done it enough to where you know the situation doesn't scare him," La Russa said. "I don't think he concentrates any more because I see him when there's nobody on base and he takes a quality at-bat. He doesn't get distracted by the urgency, the pressure of the moment, which is an outstanding quality."

Moncada was the Sox's third baseman Wednesday night and he was 0-for-4, leaving his hitting line at .136/.176/.222.

Burger was the designated hitter, and he provided the lone run with a homer (off Gonsolin in the fifth inning.

Also singling in the second and going 2-for-4, Burger is slashing .257/.303/.469 and has 19 RBI in 33 games.